FCN girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 16-20

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five girls teams for the week beginning Jan. 16.

1. South Forsyth

It's evident that the War Eagles (16-3) are the best team in the county and Region 6-7A. Eight-game winning streak and undefeated in the region tell you everything about the War Eagles. The rest of their schedule is a list of teams they’ve beaten down. On Jan. 20, they travel to play West Forsyth.

2. North Forsyth

North Forsyth's (12-6) defense is their strong point. In their most recent game, they held Apalachee to two points in the first quarter and then concluded the game with a final score of 54-16. They sit at the top of Region 8-6A standings. Their next region game will be Jan. 24 against Lanier, which they’ve already beaten by 22 points.

3. Lambert

In the wake of their loss to the War Eagles, the Longhorns didn't allow the loss to haunt them, as they won back-to-back games. Currently, Lambert (11-7) is outscoring its opponents by 281 points. The Longhorns will host a Region 6-7A matchup against Denmark on Jan. 20.

4. West Forsyth

The Wolverines (11-7) are not a high-scoring team. totaling 891 points so far in 18 games. They are tied with Lambert for second place in Region 6-7A. On Jan. 20, West Forsyth will need to get out of the blocks fast and in sync if they want to keep up with South Forsyth.

5. East Forsyth

East Forsyth (9-9) is making a late push in the season. Against Cherokee Bluff, the Broncos managed to earn their fourth straight Region 8-4A victory. They struggle to win home games with a 2-4 record. The Broncos have a chance to improve it if they complete the season sweep against East Hall on Jan. 20.