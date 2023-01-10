FCN girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 9-13

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five girls teams for the week beginning Jan. 9.
1. South Forsyth
The War Eagles are knocking Forsyth teams out of the park, as they picked up another dominating region victory — this time against Denmark, 68-58. Their five-game winning streak will be put to the test when they face the Lambert Longhorns (12-4) on Jan. 10.
2. Lambert
Lambert is one of the teams playing excellent ball. The Longhorns' fifth consecutive win was collected when they blew out Alpharetta, 67-22. Their chance to take the No. 1 spot in Region 6-7A will be determined when they face South Forsyth (12-3) on Jan. 10.
3. North Forsyth
New year, new region, and the Raiders are already ranked No. 1 due to playing more Region 8-6A games than undefeated Gainesville. They have a chance to remain on top when they battle against Shiloh (5-8) on Jan. 10.
4. West Forsyth
The Wolverines didn’t let the blowout by North Forsyth haunt them, as they picked up back-to-back wins against Forsyth Central and Sprayberry. West Forsyth has a chance to lock up the No. 3 seed in Region 6-7A for now if they get past Milton (7-7) on Jan. 10.
5. East Forsyth
There’s a chance that the Broncos can move up in the Region 8-4A standings if Cherokee Bluff's losing streak continues. East Forsyth's record is 5-2 when it plays away and its next game against North Hall (11-4) on Jan. 10 happens to be on the road.