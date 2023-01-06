FCN public school boys basketball power rankings

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five boys teams after the holidays.

1. Lambert

The Longhorns have played the best basketball so far in Forsyth County. They have the best record of 9-5 and scored the most with 918 points. They’re on a five-game winning streak and will look to continue it in their Region 6-7A game against No. 5 Milton (11-2) Jan. 6.

2. Denmark

Though the Danes are not a high-scoring team, they get the job done. Alongside Lambert, they’re the only team with a record of at least .500. An 0-4 road record shows that they have trouble winning games away from home. After falling to Blessed Trinity Tuesday, they will look to bounce back in a Region 6-7A matchup against South Forsyth (5-11) Jan. 6.

3. North Forsyth

The Raiders sit with a record of 6-7. They were challenged by third-ranked Lanier and couldn’t keep up, dropping their second straight game. In their next game on Jan. 6, they will encounter a Region 8-6A team with one win, Jackson County (1-13).

4. West Forsyth

The Wolverines are going through a rough stretch. After a 6-3 start, the Wolverines have lost four straight games for a 6-7 record overall coming out of the break. They will look to snap their cold streak in a region game Jan. 6 at Forsyth Central, which has only won one game so far this season.

5. South Forsyth

The War Eagles defense is their weakest point this season, allowing 944 points to their 837 points scored. After not starting the new year with their first home win against Walton Tuesday, the War Eagles will travel to face off against the Denmark Danes (6-7) Jan. 6.