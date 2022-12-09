Flag Football: Forsyth athletes earn all-Area 6-D3 recognition

The All-Area 6-D3 flag football team was announced Friday, with Forsyth County athletes comprising the vast majority of the honorees.
Area champion Lambert led the way with five selections, including player of the year C.C. Phillips.
Milton, which finished runner-up in the area and in the state, received four picks — led by offensive player of the year Lindsey Gergans.
West Forsyth's Abbylin Laprise received defensive player of the year honors.
Here's a look at the full list of selections:
Player of the Year: C.C. Phillips, Lambert
Offensive Player of the Year: Lindsey Gergans, Milton
Defensive Player of the Year: Abbylin Laprise, West Forsyth
All-Area 6-D3 Team
Aubrey Chester, Denmark
K.K. Greene, Forsyth Central
Ana Iglesias, Forsyth Central
Katie Robbins, Forsyth Central
Kennedy Dean, Lambert
Ava Falite, Lambert
Peyton Kim, Lambert
C.C. Phillips, Lambert
Caylen Tallis, Lambert
Lindsey Gergans, Milton
Nora Megenity, Milton
Amelia Svezia, Milton
Aniyah Wood, Milton
Emma Bailey, North Forsyth
Elianna Vallianatos, South Forsyth
Abbylin Laprise, West Forsyth
Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth