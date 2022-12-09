By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Flag Football: Forsyth athletes earn all-Area 6-D3 recognition
Lambert's Peyton Kim carries the ball against Forsyth Central during an Area 6-D3 game Nov. 17 at West Forsyth. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

The All-Area 6-D3 flag football team was announced Friday, with Forsyth County athletes comprising the vast majority of the honorees.

Area champion Lambert led the way with five selections, including player of the year C.C. Phillips.

Milton, which finished runner-up in the area and in the state, received four picks — led by offensive player of the year Lindsey Gergans.

West Forsyth's Abbylin Laprise received defensive player of the year honors.

Here's a look at the full list of selections:

Player of the Year: C.C. Phillips, Lambert

Offensive Player of the Year: Lindsey Gergans, Milton

Defensive Player of the Year: Abbylin Laprise, West Forsyth

All-Area 6-D3 Team

Aubrey Chester, Denmark

K.K. Greene, Forsyth Central

Ana Iglesias, Forsyth Central

Katie Robbins, Forsyth Central

Kennedy Dean, Lambert

Ava Falite, Lambert

Peyton Kim, Lambert

C.C. Phillips, Lambert

Caylen Tallis, Lambert

Lindsey Gergans, Milton

Nora Megenity, Milton

Amelia Svezia, Milton

Aniyah Wood, Milton

Emma Bailey, North Forsyth

Elianna Vallianatos, South Forsyth

Abbylin Laprise, West Forsyth

Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth