Flag Football Roundup: Lambert wins pair, stays atop area standings

In this week's Area 6-D3 action, Lambert remained in first place by continuing its perfect start to the league schedule. Meanwhile, Forsyth Central won its lone game, and South Forsyth and West Forsyth split their two matchups.



Results from Nov. 8

Lambert thrashed North Forsyth by a 38-0 final score to keep the former on top of the Area 6-D3 standings and the latter at the bottom Tuesday in Raider Valley.

Earlier in the evening, West Forsyth edged Denmark, 14-6, and Forsyth Central produced its seventh shutout of the season in a 13-0 triumph over South Forsyth.

Results from Nov. 9

West Forsyth dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to host Milton to conclude Wednesday's set of games that were moved up a day due to the threat of rain.

Prior to that defensive slugfest, Lambert and South Forsyth produced resounding wins over Denmark (24-6) and North Forsyth (26-0), respectively.

Next up in Area 6-D3

The penultimate set of Area 6-D3 games will take place Nov. 15 at Forsyth Central.

In the opening game, South Forsyth will meet Milton at 5 p.m. Lambert will put its undefeated area record on the line against West Forsyth in game 2 of the night. The slate of games will conclude with Forsyth Central facing off against Denmark.