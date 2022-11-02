Flag Football: Wolverines win area opener; Danes top Raiders in final minute

The West Forsyth Wolverines defeated the South Forsyth War Eagles 13-0 on Tuesday at Denmark to win their first Area 6-D3 game of the season.

“I saw a lot of hustle, a lot of hard work,” Wolverines head coach Donna Duncan said. "It’s nice to see some of the things we've been doing in practice come into fruition. A lot of heart, that’s what we're looking for."

The Wolverines struck first on the scoreboard off a flood route touchdown reception from senior Rylee Ramirez. West Forsyth followed with a successful 1-point conversion.

South looked to respond back with a touchdown of its own, but War Eagles quarterback Cameron Brock under-threw her receiver, allowing the Wolverines to come up with an interception for a first-and-goal opportunity.

The War Eagles were looking for a stop, as they gave the Wolverines a third-and-goal to deal with when Brock, from her safety position, swatted a pass down.

On fourth down, West tested its luck on the Hail Mary, and the Wolverines caught the tipped pass in the end zone to grow their lead to 13-0.

After Brock escaped from the West blitz for a first down, two plays later, she threw her second interception of the game.

It didn’t get better for the War Eagles, as they picked up an encroachment call before the Wolverines got their play off.

However, the War Eagles stood tall and did not allow the Wolverines to pick up the first down, forcing them to punt.

“We try to keep the ball away from them as much as possible and take advantage of any opportunity,” Duncan said on the defensive performance.

West, which had its bye during the first round of games last week, will face Forsyth Central Nov. 3 at Lambert. South Forsyth will face the host Longhorns that night.

Denmark stuns North in final seconds

It was a tie game between the Denmark Danes and North Forsyth until 33.1 seconds left Tuesday at Denmark.

That's when quarterback Jada Starr launched the ball downfield to Avery Callaway, who was left wide open on a vertical route, for the 38-yard game-winning TD to capture a 12-6 win.

“We enjoyed seeing the girls not give up, showed some athletic grit and trusted each other,” Danes head coach Lindsey Bone said on the win.

The first touchdown of the game was when Callaway threw a pick-6. However, the Danes intercepted the 1-point conversion to keep the deficit at 6-0.

After Riley Bord's defensive effort made it third down, the next play, Carrie Ulmer, from her linebacker position, intercepted the North pass and accelerated downfield to tie the game.

North (0-10-1, 0-2) will look to rebound against Milton Nov. 3 at Lambert. Denmark (3-5-1, 1-1) will be off that night.

Central falls short against Milton

The Forsyth Central Bulldogs fell short against Milton 12-6 Tuesday at Denmark.

The Bulldogs (8-2, 1-1) will try to bounce back against West Forsyth Nov. 3 at Lambert.