Football: Forsyth County News Media Day set for July 28

Make plans to join us Wednesday, July 28 as the Forsyth County News hosts its annual high school football media day, sponsored by Bryan Properties.
Hear from all nine Forsyth County schools, including Forsyth Central, Denmark, East Forsyth, Horizon Christian, Lambert, North Forsyth, Pinecrest, South Forsyth and West Forsyth.
Coaches and players will field questions from sports editor David Roberts and staff writer Jacob Smith from Tam's Backstage in Cumming.
Each team's session will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Check below for the full schedule.
12 p.m. - Forsyth Central High School
12:30 p.m. - South Forsyth High School
1 p.m. - West Forsyth High School
1:30 p.m. - Horizon Christian Academy
2:30 p.m. - East Forsyth High School
3:30 p.m. - North Forsyth High School