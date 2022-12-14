By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: Forsyth County players chosen for All-Region 6-7A Teams
South Forsyth's Ty Watkins looks to get past a Forsyth Central defender during a Region 6-7A matchup Oct. 20 at War Eagle Stadium. (Photo by Paul Ward)

Forsyth County football players littered the All-Region 6-7A Teams that were announced Tuesday after a vote by the league's coaches.

Lambert quarterback James Tyre received region player of the year selection after helping lead the Longhorns to a runner-up finish. First-year head coach Marc Beach also benefitted from the strong season by Lambert to nab the coach of the year honor.

South Forsyth quarterback Ty Watkins garnered offensive player of the year, while region champion Milton produced the defensive player of the year (Owen Phillips) and athlete of the year (Rob Billings).

Here's a look at the full list of selections:

Player of the Year: James Tyre, senior QB Lambert

Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Watkins, senior QB, South Forsyth

Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Phillips, senior DL, Milton

Athlete of the Year: Rob Billings, senior DB/RB/WR, Milton

Coach of the Year: Marc Beach, Lambert

First-team offense

QB – Luke Nickel (10) Milton

RB – Peyton Streko (12) West Forsyth

RB – Scott Moskowitz (12) Milton

WR – Debron Gatling (11) Milton

WR – Marc Essley (11) Milton

WR – Brandon Jones (12) Lambert

WR – Camden Yeager (12) Forsyth Central

TE – Luke Logan (12) Lambert

TE – Cade Jacchia (11) South Forsyth

FB – Baylor Duncan (11) South Forsyth

OL – Kristian Dawson (12) South Forsyth

OL – Nathan Efobi (12) South Forsyth

OL – Jackson DeLoach (10) Lambert

OL – Luke Sacchetti (12) Forsyth Central

OL – Evan Zapata (12) Milton

OL – Sham Umarov (12) Denmark

ATH – Cam Bland (10) Lambert 

First-team defense

DL – Finn Braeuer (11) Lambert

DL – Aiden White (11) Forsyth Central

DL – C.J. Kemper (11) South Forsyth

DL – Wyatt Smalley (12) Milton

DL – Brady Gillis (12) West Forsyth

DL – William Hodges (12) Denmark

LB – Will Parton (12) Milton

LB – Caleb Moran (12) Milton

LB – Raleigh Herbert (12) West Forsyth

LB – Dee Crayton (12) Denmark

LB – Joseph Tripp (12) Lambert

DB – Bryce Thornton (12) Milton

DB – Che Ojarikre (12) Denmark

DB – Grey Brockman (12) West Forsyth

DB – James Margiotta (12) South Forsyth

DB – Bradley Gabriel (12) Lambert 

First-team special teams

K – Ryan Degyansky (12) Lambert

P – Tyler Simpson (12) South Forsyth

LS – Ben Blanton (11) South Forsyth

LS – Koby Balthazor (12) Forsyth Central

RET – Aiden Cook (12) West Forsyth 

Second-team offense

QB – Jacob Nelson (11) Denmark

RB – Amon Williams (12) Denmark

RB – Maverick Schippmann (11) South Forsyth

WR – Lake Thoman (12) Denmark

WR – Wyatt Nave (12) Milton

WR – Chris Nelson (12) South Forsyth

WR – Kohl Yearwood (12) Denmark

TE – Brandon Hester (10) Denmark

TE – Ryan Ghea (10) Milton

FB – Hayden Tumminia (10) Milton

OL – Daniel Uwakwe (11) Lambert

OL – Braden Carter (11) Forsyth Central

OL – Kobe Jones (11) Denmark

OL – Peyton Wall (12) West Forsyth

OL – Josh Felton (12) South Forsyth

OL – Luke Stephens (12) Lambert

OL – Brody Benotti (12) Milton

ATH – Ryder Stewart (11) West Forsyth 

Second-team defense

DL – Evan Floyd (12) Denmark

DL – Charley Cronier (12) Denmark

DL – Chris Brown (11) South Forsyth

DL – Drew Cohen (11) Milton

DL – Terence Spencer (10) Milton

DL – Andrew Carrizo (12) Forsyth Central

LB – Jack Lawson (11) Milton

LB – Austin DeCarlo (12) Denmark

LB – Branson Brooks (10) Lambert

LB – Aiden Meehan (12) Forsyth Central

LB – Riley McKee (12) West Forsyth

LB – Conner Futch (12) South Forsyth

DB – Dylan Lewis (10) Milton

DB – Brayden Holmes (12) Milton

DB – Aiden Manalastas (12) Forsyth Central

DB – E.J. Adams (12) Denmark

DB – William Orris (12) West Forsyth

DB – Cole Yeager (11) South Forsyth 

Second-team special teams

K – Felipe Mota (12) Milton

K – Hamilton DiBoyan (12) Denmark

P – Chase Traubel (12) Milton

LS – Ben Lowery (12) Milton

LS – Joe Hibbard (12) Denmark

RET – Christian Smith (10) Lambert 

Honorable mention

Denmark: Aidan Brozena (WR) Sr., Jacob Smith (DL) Jr., Sean Patterson (DB) Sr. and Ryan McDaniel (LB) Sr.

Forsyth Central: Brandon Carver (LB) Sr., Justin Taylor (RB) Sr., Ramon Smith (DB) Sr., Kole McGlumphy (LB) So. and Jayce Todaro (RB) Jr.

Lambert: Tommy Lafayette (RB) So., Ethan Terry (RB) Jr., Riley Mitchamore (OL) Sr., Tyler Van Treek (OL) Sr., Steven Aguilar (DL) Sr., Carson Knowles (LB) Jr. and Jack Racki (DL) Sr.

Milton: Jacorey Stewart (LB) Jr., Garrett Spooner (WR) Jr., Cole Werthman (LB) Sr., Riley Rushing (OL) Jr., Tim Schindler (OL) Sr. and Garrett Heinecke (OL) So.

South Forsyth: Kai Fernandes (DB) Jr., Brady Fogarty (DL) Sr., Cooper Lowe (OL) Jr., Hayden Mock (LB) Sr., Dash Moore (WR) Jr., Christian Wehman (DL) Sr. and Cole Williams (LB) Sr.

West Forsyth: Luke Anderson (P) Jr., Jace Kile (OL) Sr., Brody Sanderson (DB) Sr., Jack Tomlinson (QB) Sr., Brian Tawuo (WR) Sr., Ryder Smith (DL) Sr. and Carson Taylor (DL) Sr. 