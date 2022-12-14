Football: Forsyth County players chosen for All-Region 6-7A Teams

Forsyth County football players littered the All-Region 6-7A Teams that were announced Tuesday after a vote by the league's coaches.
Lambert quarterback James Tyre received region player of the year selection after helping lead the Longhorns to a runner-up finish. First-year head coach Marc Beach also benefitted from the strong season by Lambert to nab the coach of the year honor.
South Forsyth quarterback Ty Watkins garnered offensive player of the year, while region champion Milton produced the defensive player of the year (Owen Phillips) and athlete of the year (Rob Billings).
Here's a look at the full list of selections:
Player of the Year: James Tyre, senior QB Lambert
Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Watkins, senior QB, South Forsyth
Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Phillips, senior DL, Milton
Athlete of the Year: Rob Billings, senior DB/RB/WR, Milton
Coach of the Year: Marc Beach, Lambert
First-team offense
QB – Luke Nickel (10) Milton
RB – Peyton Streko (12) West Forsyth
RB – Scott Moskowitz (12) Milton
WR – Debron Gatling (11) Milton
WR – Marc Essley (11) Milton
WR – Brandon Jones (12) Lambert
WR – Camden Yeager (12) Forsyth Central
TE – Luke Logan (12) Lambert
TE – Cade Jacchia (11) South Forsyth
FB – Baylor Duncan (11) South Forsyth
OL – Kristian Dawson (12) South Forsyth
OL – Nathan Efobi (12) South Forsyth
OL – Jackson DeLoach (10) Lambert
OL – Luke Sacchetti (12) Forsyth Central
OL – Evan Zapata (12) Milton
OL – Sham Umarov (12) Denmark
ATH – Cam Bland (10) Lambert
First-team defense
DL – Finn Braeuer (11) Lambert
DL – Aiden White (11) Forsyth Central
DL – C.J. Kemper (11) South Forsyth
DL – Wyatt Smalley (12) Milton
DL – Brady Gillis (12) West Forsyth
DL – William Hodges (12) Denmark
LB – Will Parton (12) Milton
LB – Caleb Moran (12) Milton
LB – Raleigh Herbert (12) West Forsyth
LB – Dee Crayton (12) Denmark
LB – Joseph Tripp (12) Lambert
DB – Bryce Thornton (12) Milton
DB – Che Ojarikre (12) Denmark
DB – Grey Brockman (12) West Forsyth
DB – James Margiotta (12) South Forsyth
DB – Bradley Gabriel (12) Lambert
First-team special teams
K – Ryan Degyansky (12) Lambert
P – Tyler Simpson (12) South Forsyth
LS – Ben Blanton (11) South Forsyth
LS – Koby Balthazor (12) Forsyth Central
RET – Aiden Cook (12) West Forsyth
Second-team offense
QB – Jacob Nelson (11) Denmark
RB – Amon Williams (12) Denmark
RB – Maverick Schippmann (11) South Forsyth
WR – Lake Thoman (12) Denmark
WR – Wyatt Nave (12) Milton
WR – Chris Nelson (12) South Forsyth
WR – Kohl Yearwood (12) Denmark
TE – Brandon Hester (10) Denmark
TE – Ryan Ghea (10) Milton
FB – Hayden Tumminia (10) Milton
OL – Daniel Uwakwe (11) Lambert
OL – Braden Carter (11) Forsyth Central
OL – Kobe Jones (11) Denmark
OL – Peyton Wall (12) West Forsyth
OL – Josh Felton (12) South Forsyth
OL – Luke Stephens (12) Lambert
OL – Brody Benotti (12) Milton
ATH – Ryder Stewart (11) West Forsyth
Second-team defense
DL – Evan Floyd (12) Denmark
DL – Charley Cronier (12) Denmark
DL – Chris Brown (11) South Forsyth
DL – Drew Cohen (11) Milton
DL – Terence Spencer (10) Milton
DL – Andrew Carrizo (12) Forsyth Central
LB – Jack Lawson (11) Milton
LB – Austin DeCarlo (12) Denmark
LB – Branson Brooks (10) Lambert
LB – Aiden Meehan (12) Forsyth Central
LB – Riley McKee (12) West Forsyth
LB – Conner Futch (12) South Forsyth
DB – Dylan Lewis (10) Milton
DB – Brayden Holmes (12) Milton
DB – Aiden Manalastas (12) Forsyth Central
DB – E.J. Adams (12) Denmark
DB – William Orris (12) West Forsyth
DB – Cole Yeager (11) South Forsyth
Second-team special teams
K – Felipe Mota (12) Milton
K – Hamilton DiBoyan (12) Denmark
P – Chase Traubel (12) Milton
LS – Ben Lowery (12) Milton
LS – Joe Hibbard (12) Denmark
RET – Christian Smith (10) Lambert
Honorable mention
Denmark: Aidan Brozena (WR) Sr., Jacob Smith (DL) Jr., Sean Patterson (DB) Sr. and Ryan McDaniel (LB) Sr.
Forsyth Central: Brandon Carver (LB) Sr., Justin Taylor (RB) Sr., Ramon Smith (DB) Sr., Kole McGlumphy (LB) So. and Jayce Todaro (RB) Jr.
Lambert: Tommy Lafayette (RB) So., Ethan Terry (RB) Jr., Riley Mitchamore (OL) Sr., Tyler Van Treek (OL) Sr., Steven Aguilar (DL) Sr., Carson Knowles (LB) Jr. and Jack Racki (DL) Sr.
Milton: Jacorey Stewart (LB) Jr., Garrett Spooner (WR) Jr., Cole Werthman (LB) Sr., Riley Rushing (OL) Jr., Tim Schindler (OL) Sr. and Garrett Heinecke (OL) So.
South Forsyth: Kai Fernandes (DB) Jr., Brady Fogarty (DL) Sr., Cooper Lowe (OL) Jr., Hayden Mock (LB) Sr., Dash Moore (WR) Jr., Christian Wehman (DL) Sr. and Cole Williams (LB) Sr.
West Forsyth: Luke Anderson (P) Jr., Jace Kile (OL) Sr., Brody Sanderson (DB) Sr., Jack Tomlinson (QB) Sr., Brian Tawuo (WR) Sr., Ryder Smith (DL) Sr. and Carson Taylor (DL) Sr.