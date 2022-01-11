Football: North Forsyth, West Forsyth to play in 2022 Corky Kell

Wednesday, Aug. 17
at Johns Creek High School
5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff
8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview
Thursday, Aug. 18
at West Forsyth High School
5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth
8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer
Friday, Aug. 19
at Rome High School
5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain
8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside
Saturday, Aug. 20
at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett
1 p.m Brookwood vs. Norcross
4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek
7 p.m. Marietta vs. TBD
The 2022 Corky Kell Classic will feature a double helping of Forsyth County football on Aug. 18.
North Forsyth will face North Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. and West Forsyth will host Archer at 8:30 p.m. at Wolverine Stadium, which marks the annual kickoff's third straight year at West Forsyth.
West is 2-0 in its past two Corky Kell appearances, beating Carver-Atlanta 38-8 in August and topping Mays 42-6 in 2020.
The Raiders draw a North Atlanta team that finished 6-4 in 2021, including a 3-3 mark in Region 4-6A.
The Wolverines will cap the night against Archer, which went 7-5 and undefeated in Region 7-7A this year.