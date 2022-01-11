By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: North Forsyth, West Forsyth to play in 2022 Corky Kell
Wolverines will host Corky Kell Kickoff for third straight year
West

Wednesday, Aug. 17

at Johns Creek High School

5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview

Thursday, Aug. 18

at West Forsyth High School

5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer

Friday, Aug. 19

at Rome High School

5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside

Saturday, Aug. 20

at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m. Marietta vs. TBD

The 2022 Corky Kell Classic will feature a double helping of Forsyth County football on Aug. 18.

North Forsyth will face North Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. and West Forsyth will host Archer at 8:30 p.m. at Wolverine Stadium, which marks the annual kickoff's third straight year at West Forsyth.

West is 2-0 in its past two Corky Kell appearances, beating Carver-Atlanta 38-8 in August and topping Mays 42-6 in 2020.

The Raiders draw a North Atlanta team that finished 6-4 in 2021, including a 3-3 mark in Region 4-6A. 

The Wolverines will cap the night against Archer, which went 7-5 and undefeated in Region 7-7A this year.