Football: Preview of Week 11 matchups

Milton at Denmark

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark High in Alpharetta

Records, rankings: Milton is 5-3 (3-0 Region 6-7A) and ranked No. 10 in Class 7A; Denmark is 5-3 (1-2 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Milton climbed back into the Class 7A state rankings following a third consecutive Region 6-7A victory, although the Eagles weren't particularly convincing in their 21-7 win over West Forsyth. On the flip side, Denmark will enter this matchup on the heels of back-to-back one-score defeats. In both instances, the Danes had the ball in the final minutes with a chance to potentially tie the game. Last week, Denmark turned the ball over on downs inside the Lambert 5-yard line with a chance to really throw a wrench into the region title race. They can still achieve that this week with an upset of Milton.

East Forsyth at Chestatee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Chestatee Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 5-3 (3-3 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; Chestatee is 1-7 (1-5 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: By the time this is published, East Forsyth will have hopefully forgotten its previous game with Madison County ever happened. Not much can be gleaned from the heartbreaking loss. Instead, the focus for the Broncos needs to be on avoiding any possible slip up against Chestatee. The Region 8-4A standings are a mess with six teams battling for three playoff spots. Chestatee is one of only two teams eliminated from contention. However, the War Eagles have narrowly missed upsetting North Hall (28-21) and Cedar Shoals (46-39) in their past two games, so the Broncos can't get caught looking ahead.

Hearts Academy at Fideles Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joint Venture Park in Cumming

Records: Hearts Academy is 4-4; Fideles Christian is 4-4

Series history: Fideles Christian leads 1-0

Last meeting: Fideles Christian won 58-18 in 2021



What to know: Fideles Christian rolled in this matchup last year, and based on the teams' common opponents, this time around might not be any better for the visitors from Powder Springs. Last week, the Rangers couldn't quite keep up with Unity Christian in a 46-33 defeat. Hearts Academy, meanwhile, fell 66-26 to Unity Christian in August. King's Way Christian and Lafayette Christian also defeated both teams this season, but the final scores in those games were extremely different. Fideles lost 42-32 against King's Way and 50-43 versus Lafayette, while Hearts Academy came up short by 32 and 46 points, respectively.

Forsyth Central at West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 2-6 (0-3 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; West Forsyth is 3-5 (0-3 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: West Forsyth leads 6-0

Last meeting: West Forsyth won 42-10 in 2021



What to know: This will serve as an elimination game. Forsyth Central technically controls its own destiny, as wins this week and next (against Denmark) would be enough to push the Bulldogs into the playoffs. West Forsyth, which has never lost to Forsyth Central, would need a little bit of help to give itself a chance during the final week of the regular season. Outside of three-way tiebreakers, which are difficult to account for, the Wolverines' best hope is to win and have South Forsyth lose to Lambert this week. That would set up a possible play-in game between the Wolverines and War Eagles the next week.

Horizon Christian at Unity Christian

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at Grizzard Park in Rome

Records: Horizon Christian is 3-4 (2-1 GAPPS Region 1-2A); Unity Christian is 8-0 (2-0 GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: Unity Christian leads 5-2

Last meeting: Horizon Christian won 51-0 in 2021



What to know: Horizon Christian will look to accomplish what local rival Fideles Christian couldn't do last week — hand Unity Christian its first defeat of the season. The Warriors are the only thing standing between the Lions and a de facto region title game against Lafayette Christian in Week 12. Horizon will be coming off a bye week. In their most recent outing, the Warriors switched up their offensive attack. Damon Taylor flipped typical starting quarterback Isaac Bealer and wide receiver Will Maher. It led to productive performances for both, but Taylor could opt to switch them back this week.

South Forsyth at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Horn in Cumming

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 5-3 (2-1 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; Lambert is 8-0 (3-0 Region 6-7A) and ranked No. 7 in Class 7A

Series history: South Forsyth leads 7-5

Last meeting: South Forsyth won 35-13 in 2021



What to know: South Forsyth still has an outside chance at winning the region championship, as a victory this week could set up — at worst — a possible three-way tie with Lambert and Milton, pending the result of their Week 12 meeting. The War Eagles will enter with an extra day of rest and less stress following a comfortable 34-0 win against Forsyth Central to celebrate homecoming week. Lambert, which is looking to break the record for longest winning streak in school history, would set up a region title game against Milton with a win. The Longhorns haven't beaten the War Eagles since a 28-20 triumph in 2016.

North Forsyth at Gainesville

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday at City Park Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: North Forsyth is 6-2 (4-0 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A; Gainesville is 8-0 (4-0 Region 8-6A) and ranked No. 5 in Class 6A

Series history: North Forsyth leads 7-1

Last meeting: North Forsyth won 38-13 in 2021



What to know: While North Forsyth has historically dominated its neighbors to the east, including a 25-point victory just last fall, Gainesville will enter as prohibitive favorites in this meeting. With famed Hoover (Alabama) coach Josh Niblett leading the way, the Red Elephants are off to an 8-0 start. Both teams enter with 4-0 marks in Region 8-6A. Each side will host a playoff game regardless of the result, but the victor will claim the region crown. It would be the first league title for the Raiders since 2001 under Bruce Miller, who just got unseated as the program's all-time winningest coach by Robert Craft.

Cherokee Christian at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Field in Cumming

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 3-5 (0-2 GAPPS Region 1-2A); Cherokee Christian is 6-2 (1-0 GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: Cherokee Christian leads 1-0

Last meeting: Cherokee Christian won 17-7 in 2021

What to know: Turnovers plagued Pinecrest Academy last week in a game that saw the Paladins, who are still seeking their first region win of the year, play some of their best defense of the season — highlighted by a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brock Barbee. The defense will need to be at its best this week to hold down a Cherokee Christian team that is averaging 36.5 points per game. The Warriors have scored between 34 and 49 points in each contest during their five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Cherokee Christian has allowed a total of 40 points in that span.