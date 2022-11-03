Football: Preview of Week 12 matchups

Denmark at Forsyth Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Denmark is 5-4 (1-3 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; Forsyth Central is 2-7 (0-4 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Denmark leads 3-0

Last meeting: Denmark won 31-6 in 2021



What to know: Denmark would secure a playoff berth with a win, but the Danes' final seed will be determined by the result of the West Forsyth-South Forsyth matchup. After winning the Region 6-7A championship last year, Denmark will be, at best, on the road in the first round of the playoffs after losing three straight by a combined 22 points. The Danes had chances late in each contest before falling by one score to South Forsyth, Lambert and Milton in consecutive weeks. Forsyth Central could potentially create a three-way tie for fourth with a win, but to do so, the Bulldogs would need to score their first points since Week 8.

North Hall at East Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Half-Mile Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: North Hall is 3-6 (3-4 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; East Forsyth is 5-4 (3-4 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Barring a wild scenario involving huge upsets by Cherokee Bluff and East Hall, East Forsyth won't be able to reach the state playoffs even with a win this week. The Broncos have achieved plenty of firsts in their second season, and this week offers them a chance to finish with a winning record. For that to happen, East Forsyth will need to snap its current three-game losing skid that saw the Broncos go from being favorites to host in the first round of the postseason to needing an absolute miracle to qualify. In Sean Pender's debut season, North Hall will also likely just miss out on the playoffs even with a victory.

Fideles Christian at Peachtree Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Covington

Records: Fideles Christian is 5-4; Peachtree Academy is 6-3

Series history: Peachtree Academy leads 1-0

Last meeting: Peachtree Academy won 71-6 in 2020



What to know: Fideles Christian is coming off an outing in which it outscored Hearts Academy 61-50, and the Rangers defense could be in store for another long night. Peachtree Academy racked up 59 points that same night, and the Panthers managed 54 points the week prior. Peachtree Academy also shut out both of those opponents. The Panthers have already clinched a No. 2 seed in the GAPPS 8-man Class A playoffs, meaning the Panthers will host in the first round. Fideles, meanwhile, is locked into Region 1-2A's No. 3 seed and will travel to Vidalia Heritage Academy in the opening round next week.

Central Christian at Horizon Christian

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field in Cumming

Records: Horizon Christian is 3-5; Central Christian is 2-7

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Horizon Christian will miss out on the playoffs after dropping its final GAPPS Region 1-2A matchup last week. The Warriors finished tied with local rival Fideles Christian in the standings, but the Rangers won the head-to-head matchup, handing them the region's final playoff berth. Horizon will turn its attention to ending a roller coaster year on a positive note. The Warriors saw quarterback Will Maher and wide receiver Isaac Bealer hook up 17 times last week for 187 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. That connection will need to be fruitful once again this week for Horizon to earn a win.

Milton at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Horn in Cumming

Records, rankings: Milton is 6-3 (4-0 Region 6-7A) and ranked No. 9 in Class 7A; Lambert is 9-0 (4-0 Region 6-7A) and ranked No. 7 in Class 7A

Series history: Milton leads 4-0

Last meeting: Milton won 49-0 in 2019



What to know: Lambert will need to buck a lot of history to capture its second region title and first since 2016. Then again, that's what the Longhorns have done all season, creating the school's longest-ever winning streak and ending losing streaks against several rivals. This will be the toughest challenge yet for Marc Beach's crew, facing the 2021 Class 7A runner-up. Milton's record is deceiving given that it lost twice to out-of-state powerhouses, but the Eagles have skated by in a few region matchups. Lambert is top 10 in 7A in offense and defense, with a 20.33 average margin of victory. Milton has five wins by 15 or fewer points.

North Forsyth at Apalachee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at R. Harold Harrison Stadium in Bethlehem

Records, rankings: North Forsyth is 6-3 (4-1 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A; Apalachee is 0-9 (0-5 Region 8-6A) and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: North Forsyth let a golden chance to win its first region title since 2001 slip away last week, when Gainesville overcame a 21-7 deficit in the second half. The defeat locked the Raiders into the No. 2 seed from the region — which secures a home playoff game next week, the first for the program since a 2019 opening-round win over Brookwood. This week's result will not impact North Forsyth's playoff prospects, meaning the Raiders can play it safe in the latter stages with one eye on the postseason. Apalachee offers up the perfect opponent for such a situation, as the Wildcats enter winless on the year.

Pinecrest Academy at The Walker School

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robertson Field in Marietta

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 3-6; The Walker School is 1-6

Series history: Pinecrest Academy leads 1-0

Last meeting: The Walker School won 28-7 in 2019

What to know: Pinecrest Academy is in the midst of a close but not close enough stretch. The Paladins have fallen by 14, 8 and 17 points, respectively, over the past three games. Turnovers have been the main culprit in keeping Pinecrest from getting into the win column since a 60-6 trouncing of Community Christian during Week 8. Five second-half interceptions doomed the Paladins last week, and better luck this week could see Pinecrest turn things around against a Walker team that hasn't won since August. The teams are technically in the same region, but Walker is playing a non-region schedule this year.

West Forsyth at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 4-5 (1-3 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A; South Forsyth is 5-4 (2-2 Region 6-7A) and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: West Forsyth leads 6-4

Last meeting: South Forsyth won 30-24 (OT) in 2021



What to know: The past two meetings between these teams haven't been decided in regulation, and this year's matchup could come down to the wire once again. Both sides likely need wins to make the playoffs. South Forsyth winning would give it the No. 3 seed. If West Forsyth wins and Denmark loses, the Wolverines would finish third. West Forsyth could end up in a three-way tie for third place with a win (and Denmark win) or a tie for fourth place with a loss (and Forsyth Central win). At that point, playoff spots would be determined by the Region 6-7A tiebreaker that involves margin of victory in games between tied teams.