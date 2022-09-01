Football: Preview of Week 3 matchups

East Forsyth at Cedar Shoals

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waters-Wilkins Stadium in Athens

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 1-0 and unranked in Class 4A; Cedar Shoals is 0-2 and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: The Maxwell Ratings apparently didn't put much stock in East Forsyth's 48-0 drubbing of Seckinger in its season opener last week, as the computer projection system sees Cedar Shoals as a 35-point favorite in this matchup. While it's unlikely the Broncos will pitch another shutout, it seems hard to imagine that they will even give up 35 points to the Jaguars — let alone lose by that margin. Cedar Shoals enters this week's Region 8-4A matchup having lost its first two games by a combined score of 98-13. If East Forsyth is able to come away with a road win, it will mark a couple of firsts for the program. Not only would it represent the first two-game winning streak for a team that won only twice during its 2021 debut campaign but also give the Broncos their inaugural region win in their first attempt.

Fideles Christian at King’s Way Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Douglasville

Records: Fideles Christian is 1-0; King's Way Christian is 1-0



Series history: First meeting

What to know: Fideles Christian put forth a remarkable effort in its season-opening win over Johnson Ferry Christian, beating a program that had dominated the series with a 39-20 win. That final score doesn't indicate how completely in control the Rangers were, as they got out to a 39-6 halftime lead. The rushing attack for Fideles proved to be its bread and butter last week, although the passing game did some nice things under dual-threat quarterback Alex Tadros. Now, the Rangers will see if they can take their act on the road.

Forsyth Central at Etowah

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Woodstock

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 1-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Etowah is 2-0 and unranked in Class 6A

Series history: Series tied 4-4

Last meeting: Forsyth Central won 10-7 in 2021

What to know: More than likely, Forsyth Central isn't as strong as it looked during a season-opening win over Chattahoochee, but the Bulldogs also likely aren't as disjointed as they appeared in their rivalry loss to North Forsyth. The team likely falls somewhere in the middle, and given how close the Forsyth Central offense was to keeping the team in the game against North Forsyth, it's probably closer to the former than the latter. This week will be a good test of that theory, as Etowah is much improved this season. After finishing 1-9 each of the past two years, the Eagles are out to a 2-0 start this fall. That includes a double-overtime win last week. Etowah is a program that has had recent success, with West Forsyth's current head coach Dave Svehla having led the Eagles to the playoffs seven times in eight seasons during his tenure (2013-19).

Horizon Christian at New Creation Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at McGarity Field in McDonough

Records: Horizon Christian is 0-1; New Creation Christian is 0-2

Series history: New Creation Christian leads 3-1

Last meeting: Horizon Christian won 13-0 in 2014



What to know: Horizon Christian is coming off a bye week that followed a 48-42 loss to Holy Spirit Prep in Week 1. Meanwhile, New Creation Christian is coming off successive defeats to Lafayette Christian and Central Christian, having been outscored 79-8 across the pair of games. That bodes well for a Warriors team seeking a bounce-back win. Horizon looked plenty potent on offense against Holy Spirit Prep, as quarterback Isaac Bealer totaled more than 400 yards from scrimmage and had a hand in six touchdowns. However, the defense showed it has some work to do, with New Creation and its 4 points-per-game average possibly providing a reprieve.

Mountain View at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Horn in Cumming

Records, rankings: Mountain View is 1-1 and unranked in Class 7A; Lambert is 2-0 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Mountain View leads 2-0

Last meeting: Mountain View won 31-13 in 2017



What to know: Lambert is clicking on all cylinders right now. It's easy to focus on what the offense is doing. James Tyre is connecting with Brandon Jones for big gains, and Tyre is making plays with his legs. Ethan Terry and Tommy Lafayette are running the ball with authority behind a solid offensive line. However, the defense might be the more impressive side of the ball at the moment. After keeping Sequoyah at bay while the starters were in the game, Dawson County only mustered a pair of field goals last week. It means the first-stringers for the Longhorns haven't allowed a touchdown all season. Mountain View could change that. The Bears gave Denmark all it could handle in the first round of the 2021 Class 7A playoffs, and they opened the year with a win over Shiloh before falling to Gainesville.

West Forsyth at North Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Valley in Cumming

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 1-1 and unranked in Class 7A; North Forsyth is 1-1 and unranked in Class 6A



Series history: West Forsyth leads 10-4

Last meeting: North Forsyth won 30-27 in 2021

What to know: These two teams got to see each other up close and personal in the Corky Kell Classic. Both played on the same night as each other to kick off the local football season. North Forsyth came up short that night against North Atlanta but rebounded last week with a resounding win over Forsyth Central. West Forsyth closed the Corky Kell Classic with a victory over Archer but let one slip away late against Marietta last week. The Wolverines will be looking to end a mini two-game losing streak in the series, which represents their most frequently played matchup in program history. West Forsyth running back Peyton Streko, back healthy after leaving the Archer game early, will be tough for North Forsyth to slow down. But the Raiders and quarterback West Roberts showcased a passing attack last week that could cause problems for the Wolverines.

South Forsyth at North Oconee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium in Watkinsville

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 2-0 and unranked in Class 7A; North Oconee is 1-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Coming off a trip to the Class 4A state semifinals, North Oconee began the season ranked second in the classification. The Titans, who are members of East Forsyth's Region 8-4A, managed to hold onto that spot by beating rival Oconee County by a 16-13 margin in their only contest Aug. 19. South Forsyth faced a similarly tough test last week, when the War Eagles ground out a 24-21 victory over Harrison. Some sloppiness kept South Forsyth from being able to pull away, but the War Eagles made enough plays to begin their four-game road swing with a win. While North Oconee could prove to be a stiffer challenge, Maxwell Ratings predict South Forsyth to take home the win by a seven-point margin. However, the computer projections don't take into account the injuries the War Eagles have been dealing with this season.