Football: Preview of Week 7 matchups

East Forsyth at East Hall

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at East Hall Stadium in Gainesville

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 3-1 (1-1 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; East Hall is 2-3 (0-3 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Last week's 7-6 gut-wrenching loss to Walnut Grove could loom large at the end of the season, as East Forsyth pursues a postseason berth in its second-ever campaign. Due in part to that defeat, the Broncos face a virtual must-win scenario this week. In a game pushed up 24 hours by the threat of severe weather as a result of Hurricane Ian, East Forsyth will make the half-hour trip across the Gainesville area to face East Hall. The Region 8-4A members have played Johnson (Hall) and Cedar Shoals already. The Broncos defeated both, pulling away from the former for a 42-0 victory and edging the latter in a 22-14 win. Meanwhile, the Vikings landed a 14-13 win over Johnson but fell to Cedar Shoals, 49-21. East Forsyth's defense, which has allowed a total of 21 points this year, will hope to get more help from its offense this week.

Lafayette Christian at Fideles Christian

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Joint Venture Park in Cumming

Records: Lafayette Christian is 3-2 (0-1 in GAPPS Region 1-2A); Fideles Christian is 3-2 (1-0 in GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Fideles Christian and Lafayette Christian will enter with identical overall records. However, the Rangers currently hold the edge where it counts — in the region standings. Fideles opened the season with a key region win over Johnson Ferry, while Lafayette Christian dropped its league opener last week in an 18-12 loss at Horizon Christian. The Cougars will look for more success during their second trip to Cumming in less than a week in a game moved up a day due to Hurricane Ian. Lafayette Christian will certainly expect a better offensive showing after being shut out through three quarters by Horizon. The Cougars likely will need to be firing on all cylinders to keep up with a Rangers team that is averaging 43 points per game. It has taken 42 points from King's Way Christian and 60 points from Victory Baptist to earn identical 10-point wins over Fideles.