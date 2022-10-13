Football: Preview of Week 9 matchups

South Forsyth at Denmark

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark High in Alpharetta

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 3-3 and unranked in Class 7A; Denmark is 5-1 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Denmark leads 2-0

Last meeting: Denmark won 17-14 in 2021



What to know: South Forsyth will aim to beat Denmark for the first time. This matchup ultimately decided the region championship last year. The Danes took a step towards defending their title with a 21-10 win over West Forsyth last week, but fellow region unbeatens Lambert and Milton will give them a run for their money. While Denmark's most recent victory followed a similar script to its four previous triumphs, as the Danes overcame a 3-0 halftime deficit, the notable difference came from who led the comeback. Playing in his first game since a collarbone injury suffered in Week 1, junior quarterback Jacob Nelson engineered a strong second half.

East Forsyth at North Oconee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium in Watkinsville

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 5-1 (3-1 Region 8-4A) and unranked in Class 4A; North Oconee is 6-0 (4-0 Region 8-4A) and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A

Series history: First meeting

What to know: East Forsyth should be applauded for its ability to go from losing 59-0 to Cherokee Bluff in 2021 to earning a14-7 victory in a rematch last week. The victory keeps the Broncos in position to challenge for a postseason spot. Frankly, East Forsyth seems unlikely to keep the good times rolling this week at North Oconee. When it's all said and done, the Broncos could claim to be the second-best team in Region 8-4A this year. That being said, the Titans appear to be in a class by themselves at the top of the league. In the midst of possibly the best season in school history, North Oconee showcased its talent with a 7-6 win over South Forsyth on Sept. 2.

Forsyth Central at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagles Nest in Milton

Records, rankings: Forsyth Central is 2-4 and unranked in Class 7A; Milton is 3-3 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: Milton leads 13-3

Last meeting: Milton won 37-7 in 2019



What to know: Forsyth Central will feel it had the talent to give Lambert a strong challenge in the Region 6-7A opener for both local teams, and for a significant part of the first half, that proved to be the case. However, the Bulldogs ultimately faded due to a combination of turnovers and the running ability of Longhorns quarterback James Tyre. Milton extended its region winning streak to 24 games with a 35-28 nailbiter over South Forsyth. It's the third-longest current streak for region wins in the state. Entering last week, it was the fourth-longest run, but Carver (Columbus) saw its 28-game streak come to an end. The Eagles will be seeking a ninth-straight triumph over the Bulldogs.

Johnson Ferry Christian at Horizon Christian

When, where: 4 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field in Cumming

Records: Johnson Ferry Christian is 2-4 (0-2 GAPPS Region 1-2A); Horizon Christian is 2-4 (1-1 GAPPS Region 1-2A)

Series history: Johnson Ferry Christian leads 6-1

Last meeting: Johnson Ferry Christian won 40-7 in 2021

What to know: Horizon Christian missed out on a golden opportunity to take control of its destiny in GAPPS Region 1-2A but fell 21-14 to rival Fideles Christian. It did prove to be another step in the right direction for a defense that struggled mightily early in the season. The Warriors have now given up a total of 33 points in their two region games. Even though Johnson Ferry Christian has dominated this matchup in the past, including handing Horizon its only regular-season defeat last year, the Saints don't appear to be at their normal level in 2022. Last week, Horizon proved to be on par with a Fideles side that routed Johnson Ferry in the season opener for both.

Lambert at West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Cumming

Records, rankings: Lambert is 6-0 and ranked No. 7 in Class 7A; West Forsyth is 3-3 and unranked in Class 7A

Series history: West Forsyth leads 6-4

Last meeting: West Forsyth won 27-3 in 2021



What to know: Lambert held steady at No. 7 in the AJC poll for the third consecutive week. The Longhorns will be on the road for the fourth straight game, including last week's Region 6-7A opener at Forsyth Central. A win this week would give Lambert a chance to close out the regular season with three consecutive home games and a chance for a 10-0 record. There's a long way before that scenario possibly comes to fruition, but the Longhorns have already made history, with their 6-0 start representing the best opening stretch in program history. West Forsyth has won five straight in the series, with only one meeting decided by 14 or fewer points.

Pinecrest Academy at Creekside Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Creekside Christian West Campus in Hampton

Records: Pinecrest Academy is 3-3; Creekside Christian is 3-4

Series history: First meeting

What to know: Pinecrest Academy maintained its all-or-nothing narrative with a 60-6 drubbing of Community Christian last week. The Paladins have only played one game that has been remotely close. In its three wins, Pinecrest has outscored its opponents 122-20. In their trio of defeats, the Paladins have been outscored by a 150-14 margin. Pinecrest and Creekside have just one common opponent, thus far. The Cougars defeated Calvary Christian, 41-40, last week, while the Paladins fell to the 47-7 back on Aug. 26. Granted, freshman Jacob White had yet to take over the starting quarterback role. It's a change that paid off in wins over Harvester Christian and Community.