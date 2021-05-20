Football: Spring game marks East Forsyth's first athletic event

Hard play. Determination. Overcoming adversity.

Those are three things that East Forsyth head football coach Brian Allison said he saw Wednesday during the Broncos' scrimmage against St. Francis, the school's first-ever athletic event.

“It was really cool, man,” Allison said. “This scrimmage only came together a few weeks ago. It was great seeing this community out. I know they’re starving for this school and this program. We never dreamed we’d get to do this in May.”