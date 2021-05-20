Football: Spring game marks East Forsyth's first athletic event

Hard play. Determination. Overcoming adversity.
Those are three things that East Forsyth head football coach Brian Allison said he saw Wednesday during the Broncos' scrimmage against St. Francis, the school's first-ever athletic event.
“It was really cool, man,” Allison said. “This scrimmage only came together a few weeks ago. It was great seeing this community out. I know they’re starving for this school and this program. We never dreamed we’d get to do this in May.”
On just their third offensive play of the game, quarterback Will Moffit found Brandon Peoples wide-open down the field for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
“It was crazy to watch,” Allison said. “We’ve taken kids from four different schools and six different teams, and in seven practices, we were able to run 60 plays of offense and 60 plays of defense and looked good.”
Allison added that along with Moffit and Peoples, David Navarette, Kevin Parsons and Cole Ferguson have impressed the coaching staff with their play so far. Navarette comes from Forsyth Central and the others are from North Forsyth.
“It’s going to take all of us,” Allison said. “There’s no seniors and only 14 upcoming juniors. This team that we put out here, 55 of them are currently eighth- and ninth-graders.”
The first three rows of parking were completely filled with fans excited to watch the Broncos play. Allison and the rest of his coaching staff were elated to see the community support.
“It was awesome for our fans to be out here and be a part of this scrimmage,” Allison said. “I’m just super excited they were able to come out and watch it.”
The Broncos coaching staff have until August to get their team ready for their first-ever season. However, Allison said his favorite part of the journey so far has been just that: the journey.
“I’m enjoying getting to know these players,” Allison said. “In this community, it’s just been really exciting to be a part of this, and I know they’re excited. We are too.”