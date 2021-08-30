Football: What we learned from Week 2

Three Forsyth County teams are undefeated after Week 2, with Lambert improving to 2-0, Pinecrest winning its opener and Forsyth Central holding at 1-0.

Here’s what we learned after a bumpy Week 2.

1. Dee Crayton can run the ball, too

247sports rates Dee Crayton as the No. 19 linebacker in the nation.

Turns out, he’s just as effective with the ball in his hands.

With starting running back Amon Williams on the shelf because of a sore ankle, Crayton stepped up and helped lead the Danes to their first win of the season, a 20-14 victory over Banneker.

Crayton turned in a 100-yard performance on 23 carries, scoring once and adding a two-point conversion.

Crayton looked like a linebacker on the two-point play, using his strength to bulldoze past a Banneker defender and into the end zone.

Denmark already has one talented running back in Williams. If head coach Mike Palmieri decides to continue playing Crayton both ways, the Danes’ ground game could be scary.