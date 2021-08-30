Football: What we learned from Week 2

Three Forsyth County teams are undefeated after Week 2, with Lambert improving to 2-0, Pinecrest winning its opener and Forsyth Central holding at 1-0.
Here’s what we learned after a bumpy Week 2.
1. Dee Crayton can run the ball, too
247sports rates Dee Crayton as the No. 19 linebacker in the nation.
Turns out, he’s just as effective with the ball in his hands.
With starting running back Amon Williams on the shelf because of a sore ankle, Crayton stepped up and helped lead the Danes to their first win of the season, a 20-14 victory over Banneker.
Crayton turned in a 100-yard performance on 23 carries, scoring once and adding a two-point conversion.
Crayton looked like a linebacker on the two-point play, using his strength to bulldoze past a Banneker defender and into the end zone.
Denmark already has one talented running back in Williams. If head coach Mike Palmieri decides to continue playing Crayton both ways, the Danes’ ground game could be scary.
2. Colin Brown in line for breakout senior season
Pinecrest Academy head coach Shawn Coury might have raised some eyebrows before the season when he compared Colin Brown’s role in this year’s offense to Bryce Balthaser’s role in last year’s offense.
That’s high praise to those who saw Balthaser play for the Paladins, but after Pinecrest’s season-opening win over Lake Oconee Academy, that praise appears to be warranted.
Brown’s 39-yard touchdown catch from Breckin Barbee marked Pinecrest’s first points of the season, and his 50-yard TD run at the end of the second quarter made it 34-0 heading into halftime.
Brown went untouched on the play, lining up in the slot and taking the jet sweep around the right end and following a pair of solid blocks by Jackson McCray and Brock Barbee. From there, Brown simply outran the Titans’ defense.
Brown finished with three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, a 50-yard TD rush, and two tackles for loss. It’s the start of what could be a breakout season.
3. North’s front seven among county’s best
Patrick Corrigan [14 tackles, 1 TFL], Collin Miller [12 tackles, 2 TFL] and Dylan Lyerly [10 tackles, 2 TFL] each had double-digit tackles Friday in a 19-6 loss to Harrison.
Lyerly also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Raiders.
Despite the loss, North managed to hold a talented Hoyas offense in check, limiting Harrison to only 61 yards on 31 carries, good for a paltry 1.9 yards per carry. That performance came one week after the Raiders held Alcovy to -28 yards on the ground in their season opener.
Lambert’s and West Forsyth’s front seven also deserve recognition. West’s linebacking trio of Raleigh Herbert, Riley McKee and Brady Gillis are off to a tremendous start to the season, as are defensive linemen Jay Helstone and Billy McAllister.
Likewise, Lambert linebacker Jake Johnson had two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble last week against Lassiter, while linebacker Harrison Peyton recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
4. The 2021 football season will require same patience as last year
Athletic directors this summer were cautiously optimistic that the fall sports schedule would look more like the 2019 season than the 2020 season.
Some were a bit more wary, and this past week we saw why, when Forsyth Central and South Forsyth were forced to reschedule games because of players who tested positive for COVID-19 and others who showed symptoms related to COVID-19.
The good news is Central will instead face Etowah on Oct. 29, while South is in the process of finding a makeup date.
However, everything is subject to change, and it’s important to remember to stay patient.
Helmet Stickers:
Patrick Corrigan, LB, North Forsyth: 14 tackles, 1 TFL; 7 carries, 49 yards.
Collin Miller, LB, North Forsyth: 12 tackles, 2 TFL.
Dylan Lyerly, LB, North Forsyth: 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.
Garrett Achilles, WR, North Forsyth: 2 catches, 89 yards, 1 TD.
Peyton Streko, RB, West Forsyth: 21 carries, 168 yards, 2 TD; 3 catches, 23 yards.
Ryder Stewart, RB, West Forsyth: 11 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 5 yards.
Oscar Delp, TE, West Forsyth: 7 catches, 99 yards, 1 TD.
Brady Gillis, LB, West Forsyth: 5 tackles, 1 ½ TFL, 1 ½ sacks.
Adrian Reyes, RB, East Forsyth: 8 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD [scored first TD in school history].
Dee Crayton, RB, Denmark: 23 carries, 100 yards, TD; 2-point conversion.
Asher West, DL, Denmark: 2 sacks.
Charley Cronier, DL, Denmark: 1 ½ sacks.
Breckin Barbee, QB, Pinecrest: 7 for 11, 146 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 7 carries, 90 yards.
Brock Barbee, RB, Pinecrest: 6 carries, 44 yards, 2 TD; 4 tackles.
Colin Brown, WR, Pinecrest: 3 catches, 86 yards, 1 TD; 1 carry, 50 yards, 1 TD; 2 TFL.
Jake Johnson, LB, Lambert: 2 INT, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
Harrison Peyton, RB, Lambert: 3 total TD, including a fumble return for TD.
James Tyre, QB, Lambert: 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD.