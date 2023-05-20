Forsyth County News celebrates local standouts during Athlete of the Year banquet

The Forsyth County News recognized the best in local high school sports during the annual Athlete of the Year banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota.
With an announced attendance of 169, the community turned out to celebrate 30 Forsyth athletes and listen to guest speaker Oscar Delp, a West Forsyth graduate and a University of Georgia tight end.
2023 Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year
A couple of honorees were unable to attend due to other obligations, but 25 of 27 nominees for Athlete of the Year attended the event, which began in 2019.
To conclude the ceremony, East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide (Boys Athlete of the Year) and Lambert's Sara Im (Girls Athlete of the Year) received the signature awards of the evening. Arrambide and Im were two of several state champions recognized prior to the presentation of certificates to the nominees.
Additionally, three specialty awards were handed out for the first time.
North Forsyth's Sarah Treusch earned Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year. West Forsyth seniors Nishad Sankar and Braylan Bull landed the Boys Athlete of the Year honor and the Perseverance Award, respectively. Bull received a standing ovation when he walked up to get his certificate.
Following a catered meal by Giorgio's, Delp provided a brief opening statement before taking part in a Q&A session with members of the Forsyth County News sports department. A year ago, Delp was in attendance at the FCN Athlete of the Year event as a nominee.
Following an early graduation from West Forsyth, Delp enrolled at UGA and helped the Bulldogs win a second straight national championship in January.
Athlete of the Year winners
Boys Athlete of the Year — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth
Girls Athlete of the Year — Sara Im, Lambert
Specialty awards
Perseverance Award — Braylan Bull, West Forsyth baseball
Boys Scholar Athlete — Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth track and field
Girls Scholar Athlete — Sarah Treusch, North Forsyth soccer
Fall sports
Girls XC — Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth
Boys XC — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth
Volleyball — Dominae Jordan, Denmark
Softball player — Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth
Softball pitcher — Josie Crossman, South Forsyth
Football offensive — James Tyre, Lambert
Football defensive — Chris Herock, North Forsyth
Flag football — C.C. Phillips, Lambert
Winter sports
Girls basketball — Erin Whalen, North Forsyth
Boys basketball — Niko Wilson, Lambert
Girls swimmer — Kara West, Lambert
Boys swimmer — Ryan Case, Denmark
Girls wrestler — Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth
Boys wrestler — Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth
Spring sports
Gymnast — Mani Fofana, West Forsyth
Baseball player — Alex Hernandez, Forsyth Central
Baseball pitcher — Francesco Capocci, Denmark
Boys golf — Sahish Reddy, Lambert
Girls golf — Sara Im, Lambert
Boys tennis — Aidan Atwood, Lambert
Girls tennis — Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth
Boys soccer — Mason Keith, Lambert
Girls soccer — Brielle LaBerge, Forsyth Central
Boys lacrosse — Grey Brockman, West Forsyth
Girls lacrosse — Emma Anderson, West Forsyth
Boys track and field — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth
Girls track and field — Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth