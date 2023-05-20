By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County News celebrates local standouts during Athlete of the Year banquet
The Forsyth County News hosted its annual Athlete of the Year banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota. (Photo by Kelly Whitmire)

The Forsyth County News recognized the best in local high school sports during the annual Athlete of the Year banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota.

With an announced attendance of 169, the community turned out to celebrate 30 Forsyth athletes and listen to guest speaker Oscar Delp, a West Forsyth graduate and a University of Georgia tight end.

2023 Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year

A couple of honorees were unable to attend due to other obligations, but 25 of 27 nominees for Athlete of the Year attended the event, which began in 2019.

To conclude the ceremony, East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide (Boys Athlete of the Year) and Lambert's Sara Im (Girls Athlete of the Year) received the signature awards of the evening. Arrambide and Im were two of several state champions recognized prior to the presentation of certificates to the nominees.

Additionally, three specialty awards were handed out for the first time.

North Forsyth's Sarah Treusch earned Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year. West Forsyth seniors Nishad Sankar and Braylan Bull landed the Boys Athlete of the Year honor and the Perseverance Award, respectively. Bull received a standing ovation when he walked up to get his certificate.

Following a catered meal by Giorgio's, Delp provided a brief opening statement before taking part in a Q&A session with members of the Forsyth County News sports department. A year ago, Delp was in attendance at the FCN Athlete of the Year event as a nominee.

Following an early graduation from West Forsyth, Delp enrolled at UGA and helped the Bulldogs win a second straight national championship in January.

Athlete of the Year winners

Boys Athlete of the Year — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

Girls Athlete of the Year — Sara Im, Lambert

Specialty awards

Perseverance Award — Braylan Bull, West Forsyth baseball

Boys Scholar Athlete — Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth track and field

Girls Scholar Athlete — Sarah Treusch, North Forsyth soccer

Fall sports

Girls XC — Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth

Boys XC — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

Volleyball — Dominae Jordan, Denmark

Softball player — Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth

Softball pitcher — Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

Football offensive — James Tyre, Lambert

Football defensive — Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Flag football — C.C. Phillips, Lambert

Winter sports

Girls basketball — Erin Whalen, North Forsyth

Boys basketball — Niko Wilson, Lambert

Girls swimmer — Kara West, Lambert

Boys swimmer — Ryan Case, Denmark

Girls wrestler — Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth

Boys wrestler — Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth

Spring sports

Gymnast — Mani Fofana, West Forsyth

Baseball player — Alex Hernandez, Forsyth Central

Baseball pitcher — Francesco Capocci, Denmark

Boys golf — Sahish Reddy, Lambert

Girls golf — Sara Im, Lambert

Boys tennis — Aidan Atwood, Lambert

Girls tennis — Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth

Boys soccer — Mason Keith, Lambert

Girls soccer — Brielle LaBerge, Forsyth Central

Boys lacrosse — Grey Brockman, West Forsyth

Girls lacrosse — Emma Anderson, West Forsyth

Boys track and field — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Girls track and field — Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth