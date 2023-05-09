Forsyth County News to host Athlete of the Year banquet

The annual Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year banquet is just around the corner.
This year's event, which will begin at 6 p.m. May 18 at Beaver Toyota, will celebrate the county's top athletes from the 2022-23 school year.
In addition to recognizing the top athletes in each sport, an overall boys and girls Athlete of the Year will be announced. For the first time, there will also be awards honoring a boys and girls Scholar Athlete, as well as a Perseverance Award.
West Forsyth football product Oscar Delp is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. After earning FCN Offensive Player of the Year selection in 2021, Delp won a national championship with the University of Georgia this past January.
The banquet is open to the public, and tickets are $12 per person. Space is limited and tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing Megan Smarz at msmarz@gainesvilletimes.com or by calling 770-535-6371.