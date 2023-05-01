GAPPS Roundup: Horizon baseball, girls soccer reach Final 4; Pinecrest boys soccer advances to SFs

Horizon Christian baseball easily swept both halves of a GAPPS Class 1A state playoff doubleheader Saturday at Oakwood Christian in Chickamauga.
The Warriors rolled in the opener, winning 11-0. Horizon found things almost just as easy in Game 2, landing an 8-1 triumph.
With the pair of wins, the second-seeded Warriors move on to the semifinals, where they will face Powder Springs-based Praise Academy, winners of Region 2-1A, in a May 5 doubleheader.
Girls soccer: Horizon Christian 5, Community Christian 0
A handful of goals and a shutout defensive performance sent the Horizon Christian girls soccer team into the Final Four.
Facing No. 4 seed Community Christian Friday in Stockbridge, the fifth-seeded Warriors cruised in the quarterfinals of the GAPPS Class 1A state tournament.
Looking to snag a berth in the championship game, Horizon will travel May 2 to square off against No. 1 seed Killian Hills in Lilburn.
Boys soccer: Pinecrest Academy 1, St. John Bosco Academy 0
After the Pinecrest Academy girls soccer team secured a Final Four matchup against Calvary Christian with a 1-0 win in a GAPPS quarterfinal matchup, the Paladins boys soccer team decided to follow suit.
The Pinecrest boys topped rival St. John Bosco Academy Friday at home by the identical slim margin that the girls team used to eliminate The King's Academy from the Class 2A playoffs.
Having locked up its own trip to Calvary Christian, the Pinecrest boys will take part in a Final Four doubleheader of sorts May 2 in Columbus. Both sets of Paladins — each of whom won their respective sectional titles this season — will be seeking a spot in the GAPPS title game.