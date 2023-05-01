GAPPS Roundup: Horizon baseball, girls soccer reach Final 4; Pinecrest boys soccer advances to SFs

With the pair of wins, the second-seeded Warriors move on to the semifinals, where they will face Powder Springs-based Praise Academy, winners of Region 2-1A, in a May 5 doubleheader.

Girls soccer: Horizon Christian 5, Community Christian 0

The Horizon Christian girls soccer team advanced to the GAPPS semifinals with a win Friday at Community Christian. (Submitted photo) A handful of goals and a shutout defensive performance sent the Horizon Christian girls soccer team into the Final Four.

Facing No. 4 seed Community Christian Friday in Stockbridge, the fifth-seeded Warriors cruised in the quarterfinals of the GAPPS Class 1A state tournament.

Looking to snag a berth in the championship game, Horizon will travel May 2 to square off against No. 1 seed Killian Hills in Lilburn.