GAPPS Soccer Roundup: Pinecrest girls reach title game; Paladins, Warriors drop semifinal heartbreakers

Pinecrest Academy's soccer teams traveled Tuesday to Columbus for a GAPPS Class 2A Final Four doubleheader against Calvary Christian.
Both matches ended with identical 2-1 scorelines, with the Paladins emerging victorious in the girls contest but coming up short in the boys game.
With the victory, the Pinecrest girls advance to the state title match, where they will match up against Konos Academy, which downed Lanier Christian in a semifinal penalty shootout. The championship will be held May 6 at MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City.
Girls: Killian Christian 3, Horizon Christian 2
Horizon Christian girls soccer nearly pulled off a semifinal stunner in the GAPPS Class 1A Final Four Tuesday in Lilburn.
Facing top-seeded Killian Christian, the No. 5 seed Warriors came up short by a narrow 3-2 final score.
The defeat ends Horizon's season one step shy of the state finals.