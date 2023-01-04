Girls Basketball Roundup: War Eagles, Horns pitch 4th-quarter shutouts; Broncos cruise

South Forsyth and Lambert each held their respective opponents scoreless in the fourth quarter of their Tuesday non-region home games.

The War Eagles used the strong closing stretch to finish out a 71-36 win over Walton, while the Longhorns capped their 70-28 rout of Mountain View with the fourth-quarter shutout.

For ninth-ranked South Forsyth (12-3), the game represented the War Eagles' 11th win in 12 games. The only defeat during that stretch came in overtime at Providence Christian Academy (Tennessee).

Coming off a tournament title in South Carolina, South Forsyth started out hot offensively but allowed Walton to keep pace early.

After leading 26-17 at the end of the first quarter, the War Eagles started to pull away in the second period to carry a 49-28 advantage into halftime.

The teams, who also met in a 76-46 South Forsyth victory in November, played out an even third quarter, but the War Eagles held a 13-0 edge in the final stanza.

Sharon Tolliver recorded 16 points — all in the first half — while Ava McGlockton finished with 13 points, including seven in the first period. Clara Morris posted a dozen points, and Maggie Thompson added nine.

Meanwhile, Lambert moved to 10-4 after holding Mountain View to just five points in the second half.

The Longhorns remained in control during the first half, leading 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 34-23 entering halftime.

However, a 21-5 advantage in the third period — fueled by a swarming defense and transition baskets — helped contribute to the lopsided final margin.

Annarose Tyre racked up 20 points for the hosts. Briley Elder added 14 points. Mackenzie Weyer (11 points) and Parker Whipple (9) chipped in 20 combined points.

Both teams will play their second Region 6-7A games Jan. 6, when South Forsyth will head to Denmark and Lambert will host Milton.

East Forsyth 72, Johnson (Hall) 14

East Forsyth snapped a six-game losing skid with an emphatic Region 8-4A win over Johnson Tuesday in Hall County.

The Broncos — who have been trying to overcome a season-ending injury to senior Alison Hiddema — cruised to a 72-14 win, evening their region record in the process.

Now 3-3 in the region and 6-9 overall, East Forsyth will look to continue its strong start to 2023 in a region meeting with Cedar Shoals Jan. 6 at home.

Blessed Trinity 48, Denmark 46

Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Denmark nearly pulled off a miracle come-from-behind win Tuesday at Blessed Trinity.

Only an unsuccessful buzzer-beating 3-pointer kept the Danes from rallying past the Titans in the 48-46 defeat.

Emma Hempker poured in 28 points and Hannah Lopez registered 14 for the locals.

Having now suffered its 11th consecutive loss, Denmark (3-13) will have its hands full against ninth-ranked South Forsyth Jan. 6 at home, where the Danes will attempt to earn a Region 6-7A win.