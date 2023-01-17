Girls Basketball Roundup: War Eagles keep rolling; Horns, Broncos land region wins

The South Forsyth girls basketball team extended its winning streak with a victory against Milton, 73-21, Friday night in Fulton County.

Senior center Ava McGlockton scored her 1,000th career point and became the eight War Eagle in school history to do so, joining teammate Clara Morris who achieved the feat in the War Eagles' previous game. McGlockton ended the Milton game with 13 points

This marks the fifth time the War Eagles have scored 70 points or more this season.

South Forsyth is now 4-0 in Region 6-7A. Their next league game will be against West Forsyth Jan. 20 on the road.

Longhorns trample Bulldogs

Lambert jumped out to a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 71-33 home win Friday over Forsyth Central.

The Longhorns extended their lead to 41-8 by halftime and 65-23 entering the final stanza.

Now 3-1 in Region 6-7A, Lambert will look to complete a regular-season sweep of Denmark Jan. 20 at home. Forsyth Central, which is 0-4 in the league, will home to bounce back Jan. 17 against Northview — a team the Bulldogs defeated earlier in the season.

East Forsyth topples Cherokee Bluff

East Forsyth emerged victorious against Cherokee Bluff, winning 60-53 Friday on the road.

East Forsyth — now 6-3 in Region 8-4A — will face East Hall Jan 20 in search of its fifth straight league win since the holiday break.

West Forsyth downs Denmark, falls to Hillgrove

West Forsyth’s 52-35 win against Denmark Friday on the road was the Wolverines' fourth consecutive victory.

Molly Quincy racked up 17 points, including 15 in the second half. Mary Kate Leonard narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

Despite the loss, Danes junior Emma Hempker scored her 1,000th career point. She ended the game with 20 points.

West Forsyth sits at 3-1 in Region 6-7A and is tied with Lambert for No. 2 in the region standings. Denmark (4-15, 1-3) is tied with Milton for fourth in the league.

On Saturday, the Wolverines were unable to keep up with Hillgrove, losing 74-43 in a non-region matchup.

Riley Pepin finished with 10 points, including going 100% at the free throw line. Quincy also had 10 points.

North Forsyth hands Gainesville 1st loss

The North Forsyth girls team took down undefeated Gainesville, 79-59, Friday night but dropped a road game, 55-45, the following day at Habersham Central.

In the victory, Kamryn Gardner poured in 26 points and London Weaver contributed 20.

Addison Peck paced the locals with 11 points in the defeat.

With the split, the Raiders sit at 11-6 overall. North Forsyth is 4-1 in Region 8-6A, giving the locals a half-game lead in the league over Gainesville and Habersham Central.

Next up for the Raiders is a home game Jan. 17 versus Apalachee.