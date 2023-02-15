Girls Basketball: War Eagles, Longhorns advance to region tournament finals

By Nicholas Sullivan

nsullivan@forsythnews.com

When the leading scorer in the history of the Lambert girls basketball program picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter, the Longhorns entered a dangerous time Tuesday in their Region 6-7A tournament semifinal.

Facing tourney host West Forsyth for the third time, Lambert saw its slim lead evaporate on the ensuing free throws. But with Briley Elder on the bench, the Longhorns went on a 10-3 run until the senior re-entered with six minutes left in the final period.

While Elder certainly made some key contributions en route to 15 points, it was fellow 12th-grader Shelby Lawrence who did the heavy lifting down the stretch. Lawrence, Lambert's main post presence, racked up 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to send the Longhorns to a 63-53 victory.

“A lot of things were going against us coming in,” Lambert head coach Brian Moon said. “I was proud of how our girls handled adversity. We got in a little foul trouble early. Couple of critical people got in foul trouble. But we had some people step up and play well. I’m super proud of them.”

Following Elder's fourth foul, the Longhorns reeled off seven straight points before taking a 46-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Upon returning, Elder wasted no time in drilling her third 3-pointer of the game.

However, Lawrence scored the team's other 14 points of the final stanza.

“Shelby Lawrence kind of put us on her back,” Moon said. “… They got in some foul trouble and were probably a little bit reluctant to get out there and press her much. She’s such a good free throw shooter, you have to respect that little 15-footer. She can give you a little head fake and get to the hole. She did a good job finishing today. I was proud of how she played.”

Even though Lawrence started off quiet, both teams lit up the scoreboard in the opening period, combining for five treys and 35 total points.

West Forsyth carried a one-point edge into the second quarter and didn't trail the entire way until a 5-0 run by Lambert over the final minute sent the Longhorns into the locker room up 30-27.

During the first half, Wolverines standout Molly Quincy knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 13 points. Lambert, though, limited the senior to just four made free throws over the final 16 minutes.

“I thought we held our composure and didn’t get rattled too much,” Moon said. “The only time we got rattled was when we were up 10 with a minute to go, and we go crazy. We have to do a better job of finishing games. We made some bad decisions, but we’ll get better.

“We have a super young team still. Every game is a lesson.”

The young Longhorns did learn an important lesson in how to beat a good team for the third time in a season.

In fact, No. 2 seed Lambert's most recent game came against third-seeded West Forsyth in a 59-55 win to close out the regular season. The Wolverines, meanwhile, played No. 6 seed Forsyth Central during the first round of the region tournament in between.

“Their team kept getting better throughout the year,” Moon said of West Forsyth. “It’s tough to beat a team three times, with teams that are pretty similar.”

The Wolverines (14-13) will get a chance to try to beat an opponent for a third time this season when they host fifth-seeded Denmark in the consolation final at 4 p.m. Feb. 16.

On the flip side, the Longhorns (20-6) will look to avoid falling to 0-3 this year against top-seeded South Forsyth at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the region championship game. Regardless of the result, Lambert already secured a home playoff game with its semifinal win.

“Anything else is just gravy,” Moon said in looking ahead to the matchup with the War Eagles. “They’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of weapons, but we do, too. We’ve been there before, so hopefully, we can find a way to cut the deficit — if not win.”

South Forsyth 78, Denmark 42

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

On Tuesday, the No. 1 seed South Forsyth War Eagles continued their dominant play from the regular season into the postseason, defeating the fifth-seeded Denmark Danes, 78-42, in the Region 6-7A semifinals at West Forsyth.

The War Eagles built a 10-4 lead in the first before going cold, but the defensive intensity rose for both teams as neither could put the ball in the hoop.

When the War Eagles were full-court pressing the Danes, Sharon Tolliver leaped over a Dane in the air for the steal. The War Eagles settled the offense and ran a play that allowed senior guard Clara Morris to finish at the rim. Then Morris scored again after the Danes got a five-second violation from South Forsyth’s pressure.

It was clear the War Eagles offense was in a groove, flipping the switch from defense to offense to burst into a 9-0 run. Nonetheless, it was Emma Hempker who knocked down two free throws to break the run to go into the second quarter down 19-9.

Morris continued her great defensive play in the second quarter by collecting a steal on the Danes' opening possession and using her speed to capitalize on the turnover.

After Hannah Lopez and Hempker each got a bucket, South responded with two 3s of their own from Leah Bagwell and Maggie Thompson, drilling treys from the same spot to ruin the Danes’ faith of having momentum.

The Danes blocked Jadyn Kniceley's shot to give the ball back to the offense, but Morris' vision to steal the ball did not allow the Danes to run a play as she went coast to coast to capitalize on the turnover.

War Eagle Ava McGlockton got a steal and dished the ball to Tolliver, who sank a 3-pointer in transition.

Morris missed a wide-open 3, although she knew it was short, racing to the rim to catch her miss and hit a mid-range jumper for the final bucket of the quarter to extend the lead to 36-21.

The Danes needed their star player Hempker to start scoring aggressively, and she demonstrated her aggression to get into the paint and drawing her second foul of the second half. One of them was an and-1.

Then on defense, Hempker blocked McGlockton's shot. However, McGlockton got her bucket off the inbounds pass.

Both teams were trading baskets, with Lopez shooting a 3, but Morris dashed to the rim for a layup. Then Naomi Manoj hit a corner 3 for Denmark, but McGlockton used her strength to bank in the layup.

Thompson passed to a wide-open Morris, and she made the triple with ease to grow the lead to 58-39. With only four seconds left, Morris raced to the rim and used a floater that rolled around the rim and dropped as the buzzer went off to end the third quarter.

That was the Danes' best offensive quarter, scoring 18 points, but the War Eagles still managed to put up 22 points on the board.

The War Eagles (23-3) proceeded to show why they have the No. 1 defense in the county by smothering the Danes in the paint and converting on the other end, leading to an 11-0 run to start the fourth.

It wasn’t until 2:23 left that the Danes got on the board with Hannah Golden's 3 from the corner for their only points in the fourth quarter. The War Eagles' lead was too much to overcome and with time not on their side, the Danes had no shot of making a comeback.

Hempker led the Danes (7-20) in points with 23.