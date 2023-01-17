Girls Basketball: War Eagles, Wolverines, Horns victorious in MLK Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge

The West Forsyth Wolverines were victorious against Mountain View on Monday, winning 53-29 in the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge at South Forsyth.

“We came out and started playing very well,” Wolverines head coach Mallory Ranfos said. "The press got us some easy buckets and our passing looked solid."

West Forsyth's Molly Quincy looks to drive to the hoop in the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge Monday at South Forsyth. - photo by Derrick Richemond Riley Pepin set the tone for the Wolverines by scoring eight points in the first quarter, followed by Molly Quincy with six points.

The offense started to slow down in the second half. It wasn't until 2:49 left in the third that the Wolverines finally scored with a basket.

The Bears offense started to show fight.

It started with Taylor Clark hitting a 3 from the top of the key to cut the lead to 42-19. However, Wolverines Addi Fisher drilled a 3 from the corner to bump the lead to 45-20.

With just three seconds left in the third Bears, Jenysis Criss received a pass from her teammate and knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key for a buzzer-beater.

The Wolverines (11-7) did a great job limiting the Bears in scoring, as only two players could get a shot off in the second half.

Longhorns do no wrong against Parkview

It was a 62-29 victory for Lambert Longhorns girls basketball over Parkview on Monday in the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge at South Forsyth.

To start the game, Parkview was giving Lambert a tough time getting a good look at the hoop, and it forced the Longhorns to shoot a shot due to avoid a shot clock violation.

Parkview took advantage of the empty possession by the Longhorns, with Jaden Cooper scoring from the corner.

Lambert's Briley Elder sprints past the Parkview defense in the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge Monday at South Forsyth. - photo by Derrick Richemond

The Longhorns took no time in exposing Parkview’s defense. After Shelby Lawrence converted her lone free throw, Lambert took over.

“We had two pretty good quarters scoring," Longhorns head coach Brian Moon said. "I was proud of how we played. We were able to press and it really helped us.”

Briley Elder sparked the Longhorns offensively and defensively. She scored 13 points in one quarter.

Her best play came when she got a steal and took it coast to coast for a layup to beat the buzzer, as Lambert ended the first quarter with a 15-0 run.



Rebecca Mathew finally ended the scoring slump for Parkview with an open 3 in transition.

The Panthers showed more effort in the second quarter, despite being outscored 9-7.

Lambert controlled the pace through the game to collect back-to-back wins and improve to 14-5 overall.

Kenzie Weyer led the Longhorns in points with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Elder added 15 points and six rebounds. Lastly, Annarose Tyre posted 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

South Forsyth winning streak continues

The South Forsyth War Eagles girls basketball team collected its eighth win in a row Monday at home. This time it was against North Gwinnett, winning 43-20 to cap the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge.



The War Eagles built a 7-0 lead to begin the ballgame, thanks to their defense and rebounding. In addition, the hosts only allowed the Bulldogs to score two points the whole first quarter.

A 3-pointer by North Gwinnett gave the visitors their first basket of the game to snap the cold streak.

However, Leah Bagwell fed the ball to Amelia Brown who had enough time to settle her feet and drill a 3-pointer for a 14-5 lead.

South Forsyth's Sharon Tolliver prepares to shoot at the free throw line in the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge Monday at home. - photo by Derrick Richemond

North Georgia signee Ava McGlockton stretched her hand to cause a turnover and started a fast break. The ball landed in Maggie Thompson's hands, and she started pushing the pace. As she was scanning the floor, she found McGlockton down low, and the senior immediately got fouled, sending her to the line.



McGlockton, who didn’t score at all in the first period, scored 11 of South’s 15 points in the second quarter.

South Forsyth (16-3) continued to give the Bulldogs a hard time scoring, as every shot was contested. On one possession, senior guard Clara Morris blocked a layup attempt. Thompson then dished it out to McGlockton for an easy transition layup for a 26-8 advantage heading to halftime.

North Gwinnett started the second half by scoring on back-to-back sequences. Brittany Pena-Rodas drove to the rim. Then on defense, the Bulldogs forced a turnover and capitalized on it.

It was tough for the Bulldogs to get the ball into the basket against the War Eagles, as they were only able to score off layups and free throws.

Bulldogs fall to Hawks

Forsyth Central's offense struggled against Mill Creek, as the Bulldogs fell 51-12 on Monday at South Forsyth.

Forsyth Central's Ava Metz shoots at the MLK girls basketball Forsyth-Gwinnett Challenge Monday at South Forsyth. - photo by Derrick Richemond Mill Creek's defense and Central's poor shooting led to the Bulldogs being scoreless in the first quarter.

After Mill Creek scored six points with 3:08 left in the first quarter, both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop.

It wasn't until the closing seconds that the Hawks scored off Katheryn Wilson hitting a 3 from the corner, and Kendall Wilson grabbed a rebound and shot a mid-range jumper as time expired for an 11-0 lead.

Lily DeLuca got sent to the line after getting fouled going to the rim. She was able to convert one free throw for the Bulldogs' first point.

A great defensive effort by Abby Lamm produced a steal, and DeLuca split the defense to score again, pulling Forsyth Central within 14-3.

From there, Mill Creek's offense started to get in sync. The Hawks went on a 16-0 run to go into the second half on a high note.

The Hawks continued to dominate throughout the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-9.