By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Golf: 2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLF TEAMS
Ty Schmidt
Forsyth Central sophomore Ty Schmidt tees off Thursday during practice at Country Land Golf Course. - photo by David Roberts

Player of the Year 

Myles Jones, Lambert

University of North Georgia signee led county with a 70.3 stroke average, including 5-under at the Area 2-7A tournament.

Coach of the Year 

Brooks Youngblood, Lambert

Youngblood led talented group of Lambert golfers to area championship and second-place showing at Class 7A state tournament.

First Team

Jimmy Coleman, Jr. West Forsyth 

Wolverines’ top golfer won low medalist at the Wolverine Invitational with a 67. 

Jack Darke, So. Forsyth Central 

Had a 18-hole average of 74 strokes. Led Bulldogs to state sectional appearance. 

Wesley Hu, Fr. Lambert 

Forsyth County Freshman of the Year finished 18th individually at the state championship.

Blake Parkman, Sr. South Forsyth 

University of Georgia signee led War Eagles with a 74 stroke average, third best in the county. 

Nick Schwindeman, So. Lambert 

Had a 18-hole average of 74.6 strokes and finished tied for ninth at the state championship. 

Second Team

Tejas Andujar, Jr. South Forsyth 

Promising returner had an 18-hole average of 75 strokes as a junior. 

Luke Cusick, Sr. Lambert 

Had an 18-hole average of 78.3 strokes. Finished state tournament tied for 11th place. 

Dax Isbell, Jr. North Forsyth 

Qualified for the state championship after shooting a 74 at the Area 2-7A tournament. 

Trey Schmidt, Fr. Forsyth Central

Finished with an 18-hole average of 78.63 strokes, shooting a team-low 73 at the Area 2-7A tournament. 

Ty Schmidt, So. Forsyth Central 

Had an 18-hole average of 77.83 strokes for the Bulldogs. 