Golf: 2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLF TEAMS

Player of the Year
Myles Jones, Lambert
University of North Georgia signee led county with a 70.3 stroke average, including 5-under at the Area 2-7A tournament.
Coach of the Year
Brooks Youngblood, Lambert
Youngblood led talented group of Lambert golfers to area championship and second-place showing at Class 7A state tournament.
First Team
Jimmy Coleman, Jr. West Forsyth
Wolverines’ top golfer won low medalist at the Wolverine Invitational with a 67.
Jack Darke, So. Forsyth Central
Had a 18-hole average of 74 strokes. Led Bulldogs to state sectional appearance.
Wesley Hu, Fr. Lambert
Forsyth County Freshman of the Year finished 18th individually at the state championship.
Blake Parkman, Sr. South Forsyth
University of Georgia signee led War Eagles with a 74 stroke average, third best in the county.
Nick Schwindeman, So. Lambert
Had a 18-hole average of 74.6 strokes and finished tied for ninth at the state championship.
Second Team
Tejas Andujar, Jr. South Forsyth
Promising returner had an 18-hole average of 75 strokes as a junior.
Luke Cusick, Sr. Lambert
Had an 18-hole average of 78.3 strokes. Finished state tournament tied for 11th place.
Dax Isbell, Jr. North Forsyth
Qualified for the state championship after shooting a 74 at the Area 2-7A tournament.
Trey Schmidt, Fr. Forsyth Central
Finished with an 18-hole average of 78.63 strokes, shooting a team-low 73 at the Area 2-7A tournament.
Ty Schmidt, So. Forsyth Central
Had an 18-hole average of 77.83 strokes for the Bulldogs.