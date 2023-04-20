Golf: Lambert wins area to qualify for state; Forsyth Central heading to sectionals

The Lambert boys golf team started fast and closed strong a recipe that produced an Area 4-7A championship win over Milton by one stroke Monday at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.

While the Longhorns (281 team score) and Eagles (282) qualified directly to the Class 7A state tournament, third-place North Gwinnett and fourth-place Forsyth Central each secured berths in the sectional event with scores of 293 and 299, respectively.