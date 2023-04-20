Golf: Lambert wins area to qualify for state; Forsyth Central heading to sectionals

The Lambert boys golf team started fast and closed strong a recipe that produced an Area 4-7A championship win over Milton by one stroke Monday at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
While the Longhorns (281 team score) and Eagles (282) qualified directly to the Class 7A state tournament, third-place North Gwinnett and fourth-place Forsyth Central each secured berths in the sectional event with scores of 293 and 299, respectively.
Sahish Reddy helped lead Lambert to victory, with the freshman shooting a 4-under 68. Junior Wesley Hu produced a 70, while Evan Kim, another freshman, shot a 71.
Michael Washburn, yet another freshman, finished at even par to round out Lambert's 7-under 281.
Jack Darke paced the Bulldogs. The senior Belmont signee dropped just into the red at 1-under.
Junior Trey Schmidt (74) edged senior Ty Schmidt (75) for second among the Forsyth Central contingent. Sophomore Dylan Patel's 79 helped the Bulldogs break 300.
That upcoming sectional qualifier will take place May 9 at Oak Mountain Golf Course in Carrollton. Meanwhile, the two-day state tournament will be held May 22-23 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Lowndes County.
Also competing at the latter event will be West Forsyth's Pride Dyer. The senior — who signed Wednesday to compete collegiately at Reinhardt — qualified directly to state as the low medalist from a non-advancing team.