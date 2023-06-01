Golf: Lambert's Sara Im tabbed girls POY; 7 other locals named all-state

Sara Im couldn't quite repeat as low medalist at the Class 7A state tournament this year, but the Lambert standout did manage to secure a second straight player of the year honor for the highest classification.
Im garnered the 7A girls golfer of the year award from the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association, as announced May 31 by the organization.
The Longhorns — who claimed a ninth state championship since 2013 last month — placed three additional golfers on the all-state team in Athena Yoo, Zoe Duval and Hannah Mun.
Yoo shot a 1-under 71 to earn first place at the state event, which was trimmed to 18 holes due to inclement weather. Duval landed in a tie for third place after shooting a 2-over 74. Meanwhile, Mun recorded an 82 to land in a tie for 13th.
While Im finished in a three-way tie for fifth at state with a 3-over, the senior showcased her talents throughout the season. Arguably Im's best performance came at the Area 4-7A championship, where she shot a 7-under 65 — setting the course record for a female at Crystal Falls Lake and Golf Club in Dawsonville.
Forsyth also produced four all-state picks for the 7A boys team.
West Forsyth's Pride Dyer earned a spot, thanks in part to a strong showing at state. The senior wrapped up his Wolverines career with the best showing of any local in the event, firing a 2-under 142 to tie for fourth place.
Another recent graduate, Forsyth Central's Jack Darke received all-state status for the second straight year. After tying for low medalist honors at sectionals, Darke finished tied for sixth at state with a 1-under.
Lambert's Sahish Reddy also snagged all-state recognition. The freshman helped the Longhorns win the area title with a team-leading 4-under before shooting a 1-over to tie for 12th at state.
Wesley Hu, a Lambert junior, was the only honorable-mention selection in the county. Hu wound up tied for 19th at state with a 2-over.