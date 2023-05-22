Golf: Longtime Polo PGA pro Butch Hansen inducted into GSGA Hall of Fame

While it may be his greatest honor, it's not the first time Hansen has been recognized for his work.

In 1996, he was the Georgia PGA North Chapter Professional of the Year. He was honored by the Georgia Athletic Hall of Fame as Georgia’s Sportsman of the Year in 1975. H is also a member of the Granby High School (Virginia) Sports Hall of Fame.



Hansen also positively affected the local sports scene by serving as South Forsyth High's first booster club president, helping secure funds to build the school's field house and start up several athletic programs.

When Polo opened in 1988, Hansen served as the club's head golf pro and general manager. He remained with Polo until 2001.

During that time, the Miami native founded the Polo Golf Classic, a 36-hole event that included a total purse of $100,000 and a $25,000 first-place prize. Proceeds benefited the Georgia Junior Golf Foundation, an organization he helped create as part of his mission to grow the game.

In 1973, he led a joint effort to bring together the GSGA and the Georgia PGA to form the foundation. Then in 1977, Hansen assisted in creating the Atlanta Junior Golf Association. He served as the first president for both junior golf endeavors.

After moving to Virginia as a junior in high school, Hansen attended Granby High in Norfolk. Upon graduation, he enrolled at the College of William & Mary and captained the golf team from 1961-63.

Following his time in college, Hansen served in the U.S. Navy, won 20 Navy golf tournaments, and was a member of the All-Navy Golf Team and All-Service Golf Team in 1964.

Hansen officially began his career in 1965 with a move to Atlanta, as he accepted the assistant professional position at Cherokee Town & Country Club. He became a PGA member the following year.

From 1967-1969, Hansen was the head golf pro at Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth, and from 1969-1971, he was the head golf pro at Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta.

Hansen’s responsibilities expanded when he joined Brookfield West Country Club (now Brookfield Country Club) in Roswell in 1972 as the head golf professional and general manager. He spent 19 years at Brookfield, overlapping with his early days at Polo.