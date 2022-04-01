Gymnastics: Fusion Athletic Center qualifies 4 for USA Gymnastics Region 8 Championships

Fusion Athletic Center had 11 gymnasts compete this past weekend at the Georgia State Championships, with four girls advancing to the Region 8 Championships.
Mani Fofana, a sophomore at West Forsyth, and Olivia Preston, a sophomore at East Forsyth, both advanced to the Level 10 Region 8 Championships.
Gabby Henderson, a fifth-grader at Chattahoochee Elementary, and Grace Steiner, a fourth-grader at Sharon Elementary, both advanced to the Level 6 Region 8 Championships.
USA Gymnastics Region 8 is comprised of the top gymnasts from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Georgia had 315 gymnasts compete at Level 6, with 88 advancing to the regional stage.
The Region 8 Championship is April 22-24 in Concord, N.C.