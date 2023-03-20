Gymnastics: Raiders edge Bulldogs to capture Forsyth County title

"Don't sleep on the Raiders in the 2023 season."

That's how North Forsyth head gymnastics coach Candace Bourque closed out her preseason discussion of the program's goals and expectations.

If Bourque's message wasn't taken seriously when published in February as part of the Forsyth County News season preview, the Raiders' performance in the county championship announced North Forsyth's arrival.

In just the program's third year of existence, the Raiders captured the county title for the first time Saturday at BIO Gymnastics. An extremely young North Forsyth barely edged out senior-heavy Forsyth Central by a 108.050-108.000 margin, denying the Bulldogs back-to-back team championships.

“I’m like still shaking,” Bourque said minutes after the awards presentation. “This is exciting. This is only our third year having a program. We’re still very new to gymnastics, as far as North doing it. It’s been a huge accomplishment for us as a program.”



Oftentimes, the announcement of meet winners come as little surprise to coaches. But due to the nature of the the event, Bourque was just as shocked as everyone else.

“Usually, I keep up with our numbers as it goes, but I couldn’t even keep up because it was so hectic,” she said. “There was so much going on. I kind of just had to lose control and enjoy the moment instead of being stressed out about keeping up with anything. …

“We didn’t have the time to crunch the numbers like we usually do.”

In addition to the team title, a pair of North Forsyth freshmen cracked the top three in the all-around competition.

Carsyn Kudlas (36.550) placed runner-up and Logan Otteson (36.400) finished third behind Forsyth Central sophomore Katie Andrews (36.950).

“They are tremendously hard workers,” Bourque said of Kudlas and Otteson. “I can’t say anything more than that their hard work, their attitudes and their athleticism are amazing. It’s their ability. I can’t take any credit.



“They absolutely worked so hard to earn their spots and place in such a competitive county.”

The Raiders used a strong performance on the vault to help take down the Bulldogs, who boast double-digit seniors.

North Forsyth scored a 28.300 on the vault, with Otteson (9.800), Kudlas (9.500) and Brenna Kudlas (9.000) producing strong results. Forsyth Central produced a 27.500 in the event, led by Lydia Kimsey's 9.300.

Thanks in large part to Andrews, the Bulldogs outpaced the Raiders on the floor and on the bars. In the former, Andrews put up a 9.450, and in the latter, she scored a 9.350.

However, Carsyn Kudlas' 9.500 on the floor and Otteson's 9.250 on the bars basically canceled out Andrews' stellar showings.

In the end, the beam wound up tipping the scales in North Forsyth's favor.

The event, which was second in the Bulldogs' rotation, was the final one for the Raiders. In fact, North Forsyth finished up competing on the beam after all of the other teams had completed their rotations.

Ultimately, the Kudlas duo and Otteson combined for 26.600 points on the beam compared to 26.250 for Forsyth Central.

“The whole time I was nervous,” Bourque said. “Anytime you compete at a different gym that your girls aren’t used to, there are different dilemmas and things they have to get used to.

“You never know.”

Now that the Raiders won't sneak up on anybody, the real test will begin, as North Forsyth aims to remain among the top teams in the county moving forward.

“In this county, it is so tough to compete,” Bourque said. “The athleticism in this county is absolutely unbelievable.”



Forsyth County Championship

Team Standings

1. North Forsyth (108.050)

2. Forsyth Central (108.000)

3. South Forsyth (100.550)

4. West Forsyth (100.300)

5. Lambert (99.950)

6. Denmark (59.850)

All-Around Competition

1. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (36.950)

2. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth (36.550)

3. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth (36.400)

Vault

1. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth (9.800)

2. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth (9.500)

3. Lydia Kimsey, Forsyth Central (9.300)

Bars

1. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (9.350)

2. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth (9.250)

3. Ashlyn Scanlon, Forsyth Central (9.100)

Beam

1. Whitney Bonk, Forsyth Central (9.350)

tie-2. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (9.050)

tie-2. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth (9.050)

Floor

1. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth (9.500)



2. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central (9.450)

3. Whitney Bonk, Forsyth Central (8.900)