Hockey: Forsyth wins GSHL AA state title over Woodstock

Forsyth's AA hockey team captured the Georgia Student Hockey League state championship Monday with a 4-2 win over Woodstock at the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth.
Forsyth tore through the tournament with a spotless 4-0 record, beating Rope [Roswell/Pope] 4-0, then topping Woodstock 4-2 and downing Peachtree Ridge 3-2 to reach the championship game against Woodstock.
Forsyth which includes students from Forsyth County high schools, won its division with a 12-4 record, competing against Harrison, North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, Rope and Woodstock.
The Georgia Student Hockey League is an affiliate of USA Hockey through the Southern Amateur Hockey Association.
Forsyth's AA team is coached by head Craig Terranova and assistant coaches Jason Kowalczyk and JA Schneider.
2020-21 Forsyth AA Roster:
Colin DesRoches
Christian Calloway
Dan Leiderman
Greg Steckel
Ethan Norton
Logan Hikes
Rhen LaBoy
Christian Ruotsalainen
Tyler Terranova
Jake Reinhart
Jacob Hughes
Chris Scott
Kyle Kowalczyk
David Callaway
Brady Blake
Andrew Fleming
Josh Mendelson
Andrew McLaughin
Madden Jones