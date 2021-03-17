By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Hockey: Forsyth wins GSHL AA state title over Woodstock
Forsyth_hockey
Forsyth hockey captured the Georgia Student Hockey League AA state championship Monday with a 4-2 win over Woodstock. Photo submitted

Forsyth's AA hockey team captured the Georgia Student Hockey League state championship Monday with a 4-2 win over Woodstock at the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth.

Forsyth tore through the tournament with a spotless 4-0 record, beating Rope [Roswell/Pope] 4-0, then topping Woodstock 4-2 and downing Peachtree Ridge 3-2 to reach the championship game against Woodstock.

Forsyth which includes students from Forsyth County high schools, won its division with a 12-4 record, competing against Harrison, North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, Rope and Woodstock. 

The Georgia Student Hockey League is an affiliate of USA Hockey through the Southern Amateur Hockey Association.

Forsyth's AA team is coached by head Craig Terranova and assistant coaches Jason Kowalczyk and JA Schneider.

2020-21 Forsyth AA Roster:

Colin DesRoches

Christian Calloway

Dan Leiderman

Greg Steckel

Ethan Norton

Logan Hikes

Rhen LaBoy

Christian Ruotsalainen

Tyler Terranova

Jake Reinhart

Jacob Hughes

Chris Scott

Kyle Kowalczyk

David Callaway

Brady Blake

Andrew Fleming

Josh Mendelson

Andrew McLaughin

Madden Jones