Lacrosse: 2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS LACROSSE TEAMS

Player of the Year

Danny Kesselring, Jr. Lambert

Lambert’s offensive spark plug was a US Lacrosse All-American after posting 47 goals and 25 assists for the state champion Longhorns.

Coach of the Year

Rich Wehman, Lambert

Wehman led Lambert to a 22-1 overall record, ending the season on a 21-game winning streak and the Longhorns’ fifth state championship.

First Team

A: Andrew Cannaway, Sr. South Forsyth

Led War Eagles with 46 goals scored.

A: Drew Kotanian, Sr. Lambert

Named Longhorns team MVP after having team-high 74 assists and adding 24 goals.

A: Ryan Lightsey, Sr. South Forsyth

Queens University signee made third-team all-state after leading War Eagles with 54 assists and 43 goals

A: Andrew Zeman, Sr. Lambert

Key part of state champion Longhorns’ offensive attack with 68 goals.

M: Chris Harper, So. Lambert

Scored 31 goals for the state champion Longhorns, including two in the championship game.

M: Josh Huntington, Jr. Lambert

Third-team all-state with 31 assists and 65 ground balls for state champion Longhorns.

M: Dalton Tjong, Sr. West Forsyth

Second-team all-state with 17 goals and 12 assists at short stick defensive midfield.

M: Chris Vitucci, Sr. South Forsyth

Shot 61 percent with 30 goals and 18 assists for War Eagles.

D: Ethan Duerk, Jr. South Forsyth

Second-team all-state with 200 faceoff wins, securing 75 percent of his faceoffs.



D: Malachi Lindsey, Sr. Lambert

SUNY Cortland signee played fantastic in transition for Lambert, collecting 36 clears and 11 caused turnovers.

D: Garrett Stout, Sr. West Forsyth

Second-team all-state with team-high 54 ground balls and 41 caused turnovers.

D: Davis Templeton, Jr. Lambert

Matched up against every other team’s best attackman for Lambert this season.

G: Zach Vlajk, Sr. Lambert

Third-team all-state, allowed only four goals per game to opponents.

Second Team

A: Jake Brown, Sr. Denmark

Led Denmark offense in goals (42) and assists (20).

A: Aiden Brozena, So. Denmark

Won 45 percent of faceoffs, while adding 40 goals and 18 assists.

A: Connor Ferguson, Jr. North Forsyth

Led Raiders offense with team-highs in goals (34) and assists (29).

A: Chris Hutnick, Jr. West Forsyth

Had a team-high 54 assists for the Wolverines, adding 25 goals.

M: Greyson Brockman, So. West Forsyth

Team-high 32 goals for Wolverines, adding 8 assists.

M: Zach Layne, Sr. South Forsyth

Belmont Abbey College signee scored 30 goals and assisted on 12 more for the War Eagles.

M: Lake Thoman, So. Denmark

Won 45 percent of faceoffs while adding 30 goals, 11 assists and team-high 55 ground balls.

M: Jayden Wilkins, Sr. Denmark

Danes’ captain committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Bellarmine University.

D: Robert Fenters, Sr. Lambert

Team-high 68 ground balls and 43 caused turnovers for state champion Longhorns.



D: William Gossett, Sr. West Forsyth

Collected 52 ground balls and caused 52 ground balls at the long stick middie position.



D: Carson Leak, Jr. Forsyth Central

Team-high 19 caused turnovers with 47 ground balls for Bulldogs.



D: Danny Shapiro, Sr. Denmark

Danes’ captain who is a two-time all-county recipient.

G: Ethan Barlag, Jr. South Forsyth

Collected 167 saves for War Eagles, saving 62 percent of shots on goal.

Honorable Mention

Denmark: Liam Beguiristain, Jr.; Ryan McDaniel, So.; Nathan Moore, Sr.; Forsyth Central: John Hicks, Fr.; Devin Hill, Sr.; Camden Leak, Jr.; Jaden White, Jr. Lambert: Will Mangold, Sr.; Tanner Overbay, Sr.; Evan Suh, So.; Jack Wise, Sr.; North Forsyth: Brayden Cifero, Fr.; Bob Dennis, Fr.; Michael Dennis, Jr.; Caleb Ollendieck, So. West Forsyth: Zach Avila, Jr.; Landon Day, Sr.; Brady Gillis, So.