Lacrosse: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS LACROSSE TEAMS

Player of the Year

Cami Merkel, Sr. West Forsyth

Liberty University signee led Wolverines to first-ever state championship appearance after scoring 80 goals and assisting on 25 more.

Coach of the Year

Jim Boisjolie, South Forsyth

Boisjolie led War Eagles their first playoff appearance in nine years, ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak to finish fourth in region.

First Team

A: Lauren Gray, So. Lambert

Team-high 28 assists, while adding 48 goals.

A: Maddie Houlberg, Sr. West Forsyth

Scored 43 goals and added 11 assists for electric West Forsyth offense.

A: Ellie Kotanian, So. Lambert

Second in county with 57 goals scored, adding 24 assists and 18 caused turnovers.

A: Allie Magers, So. South Forsyth

Team-high 92 draw controls with 45 goals, 18 assists and 58 ground balls.

M: Jenna Burrow, Jr. West Forsyth

Led county with 123 draw controls and fourth in county with 55 goals scored.

M: Kate Dominick, Fr. South Forsyth

Freshman of the year with 57 goals, adding 23 assists.

M: Ruth Ann George, Sr. South Forsyth

Led county with 44 caused turnovers and tied for second in county with 57 goals scored.

M: Emma Claire Seany, Jr. North Forsyth

Led Raiders offense and finished fifth in county with 54 goals scored.

D: Maggie Bruce, Sr. West Forsyth

Scored 30 goals on defense for Wolverines, with 13 caused turnovers.

D: Kathryn Conti, Sr. Lambert

Led Longhorns’ defense with 30 caused turnovers.

D: Keila Reid, Jr. West Forsyth

Team-high 21 caused turnovers, adding 21 ground balls.

D: Bella Steigerwalt, Sr. West Forsyth

Consistently heralded by coaches as best defender in the county. Collected 32 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers.

G: Danielle Serbinski, Jr. South Forsyth

Verbally committed to Manhattan College. Saved 139 shots this season, with three games of 15+ saves.

Second Team

A: Mikaela Barbieri, Jr. West Forsyth

Second on the team with 16 assists, adding 20 goals.

A: Ella Gilbert, So. North Forsyth

Second in Raiders’ offense with 31 goals scored.

A: Ella Claire Ray, Sr. Denmark

Scored 43 goals and assisted 11 more for the Dane's offense.

A: Maya White, Fr. Forsyth Central

Scored 32 goals and assisted seven more as freshman for Bulldogs’ offense.

M: Kennedy Dean, So. Lambert

Led Longhorns with 30 caused turnovers, adding 39 goals.

M: Delaney Hill, So. Lambert

Led the county with 106 ground balls, adding 22 goals and 93 draw controls.

M: Noelle Kirley, So. West Forsyth

Scored 43 goals for third-highest on Wolverines, adding 72 draw controls.

M: Hallie McDaniel, Jr. Denmark

Team-high 50 goals, 26 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers.

D: Lexi Ferrer, Jr. North Forsyth

Leader of Raiders defense with seven knockdowns.

D: Mackenzie Lipton, Sr. Lambert

Collected 20 ground balls and caused 24 turnovers for Longhorns.

D: Emma Sparrow, Sr. Denmark

Led Danes with team-high 28 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers.

D: Morgan Tate, Sr. West Forsyth

Collected 22 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers for the Wolverines.

G: Katie Musulman, So. North Forsyth

Blocked 104 shots, saving 60 percent of the shots taken against her.

Honorable Mention

Denmark: Kelsey Sowa, Sr.; Lydia Williams, Jr.; Ansley Young, So. Forsyth Central: Avery Jennings, So.; Holland Moon, Jr.; Katie Robbins, So.; Lauren Sabo, Sr.; Kami Straub, Fr. Lambert: Kelsey Harris, Jr. Lambert: Kelsey Harris, Jr. North Forsyth: Cameron Barnes, So.; MC Brooks, So.; Peyton Davis, So.; Amanda Gray, So. South Forsyth: Olivia Lempner, Jr.; Kailyn Serbinski, Jr.; Avery Wyckoff, Sr. West Forsyth: Emma Anderson, So.; Ansley Athey, So.; Cate Cummings, Fr.; Reese Merkel, So.; Hannah Savage, So.; Ellery Shearer, So.