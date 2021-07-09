Lacrosse: Forsyth goalies made a huge impact in the net — and they’re coming back next season

West Forsyth’s Emma Anderson was named first-team all-state, and Danielle Serbinski from South Forsyth made second-team all-state.



North Forsyth’s Katie Musulman sent waves through the region with her exceptional goalie play after just one season of ever playing lacrosse, let alone goalie. Lambert’s Kelsey Harris won the starting varsity job her freshman year and never looked back, earning all-county honorable mention honors.

The scariest part is that all four goalies are returning for next season.

Emma Anderson, West Forsyth, Class of 2023

While Anderson was in elementary and middle school, she would come to West Forsyth girls lacrosse games and dream of wearing the uniform and playing high school lacrosse at the highest level.

“Now that I’m experiencing it, it’s just unreal,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t think of better people to play against, because I know they’re going to give me challenges. It’s a blessing to compete in such a highly competitive region.”

Anderson ended the season with 123 saves and a 54 percent save rate for the state runner-up Wolverines. After just a season and a half under her belt, Anderson is already the all-time saves leader for West Forsyth.

“I’ve always waited my turn and I’ve always tried to work hard and kick butt,” Anderson said. “Playing against other amazing goalies makes me want to be at the top. It’s an honor just to know competition is so high no matter the position.”

After losing 13-8 to Milton in the state championship, Anderson, who head coach Chris Kiefer called one of the vocal leaders of the team, and the rest of the Wolverines are hungry to get back to the title game.

“We want revenge,” Anderson said. “Next year we have to work harder just to get back to the championship and then have a chance to win it. We have a lot of seniors leaving, but that’s what made us so good. We are so deep.”

Kelsey Harris, Lambert, Class of 2022

Harris remembers getting her first save on the Longhorns varsity team as a freshman. After she cleared the ball, all she could think was “Wow. I made it.”

“I remember the coaches pulled aside our eighth-grade team and said, ‘This could be you one day,’” Harris said. “We used to take team trips to one of the varsity lacrosse games. My dad always told me to reap what you sow. I try to put that into lacrosse. It’s really cool to see where I’m at and have all the little kids ask you questions.”

Harris led all Forsyth County goalies with 154 saves last year and is ready to lead her defense back to the state tournament. She describes herself as “pretty outspoken and just naturally loud,” leading a Longhorns defense that allowed only 8.48 goals per game.

“As much as some people hate to admit it, there is some pride in being a starting varsity goalie,” Harris said. “So, knowing that my spot could be taken makes me want to work even harder.”

Despite her constant smiles, Harris said she is locked in during games. Along with the rest of her teammates, she is ready for her team to take the next step deeper into the state tournament.

“We have a lot of seniors leave,” Harris said. “Every other school in the state is facing the same transition we are. We know there are teams that we lost that we shouldn’t have so now we want to come back stronger.”

Katie Musulman, North Forsyth, Class of 2023

Musulman grew up as a cheerleader and dancer. In fact, this is just her second season playing lacrosse, and having light feet has done her well in goal.

“They kind of just threw me in,” Musulman said. “To me, it was really thrilling seeing how well I can do and how much I affected my team by helping. Going into a sport that actually involves running reminds me that I always have the ability to do it. I know I still have a lot of work to do but progressing and working harder and getting better is going to get me where I need to be.”

The Raiders were one game away from qualifying for the state tournament in 2021 and are only losing a handful of seniors for the upcoming season.

“All the schools in Forsyth County know everybody,” Musulman said. “When we compete against one another, you know what they can do. Playing against better goalies in the region and seeing how much they work, it makes me want to get to a championship level.”

Musulman said she never thought she would love lacrosse as much as she does. She loves being able to use her eyes, ears and mouth, alongside with her arms, to help her teammates.

“We are the defense’s eyes,” Musulman said. “We need to tell them what we need. If we’re not talking to our defense, we don’t know what they’re doing. It’s important to have the ability to connect with your defense and your team to let them know what the other team’s weaknesses are.”

Danielle Serbinski, South Forsyth, Class of 2022

Serbinski moved from Gwinnett County before her high school career started and said it’s one the best things that could have happened for her lacrosse career.

“It was a great experience for me to learn more about myself,” Serbinski said. “It’s easy to believe all the misconceptions about you, but you get to be yourself and every aspect and get to unleash a different side of you. You get to bring out the best of yourself. Being in an area that’s more competitive just means I get to test myself.”

Serbinski signed to Division I program Manhattan College in Brooklyn, New York.

“It’s very gratifying to see all the hard work and all the things I spent doing growing up,” Serbinski said. “It’s so good to see the reward for that be able to compete at the highest level.”

Currently, she plays alongside her twin sister Kailyn, who were both key parts of the War Eagles team that made their first state tournament in nine years under new head coach Jim Boisjolie.

Serbinski said she hopes her team can move past the first round of the state tournament next year.

“I’m very proud of the new direction that we’ve been headed with Coach Jim,” Serbinski said. “We are much more disciplined, and I’m glad we got to the playoffs. I’m hoping we can take that and make it even better.”