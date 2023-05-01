Lacroose: Here's the GHSA state playoff Elite 8 schedule for Forsyth County teams

There are five GHSA state lacrosse tournament quarterfinal games involving Forsyth County teams scheduled for May 3-4.
Here's a look at when and where each of the matchups will take place.
Wednesday, May 3
Class 7A boys: No. 3 seed West Forsyth (18-1) at No. 1 seed North Paulding (17-2), 6 p.m.
Class 7A girls: No. 2 seed West Forsyth (14-5) at No. 1 seed Hillgrove (11-6), 6:30 p.m.
Class 7A boys: No. 2 seed Harrison (10-8) at No. 1 seed Lambert (16-3), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Class 7A boys: No. 6 seed South Forsyth (11-9) at No. 4 seed North Cobb (15-4), 7 p.m.
Class 7A girls: No. 3 seed Lambert (13-6) at No. 1 seed North Paulding (16-2), 7:30 p.m.