Lacrosse: Lambert, West land 5 on USA Lacrosse All-America team

Five lacrosse players from Forsyth County were selected Monday to the USA Lacrosse All-America team.
West Forsyth girls lacrosse led the way with four selections, including goalie Emma Anderson, midfielder Jenna Burrow, attacker Cami Merkel and defender Bella Steigerwalt. Lambert attacker Danny Kesselring was named to the boys team.
Additionally, Merkel received the Jackie Pitts Award for the state of Georgia, which "recognizes one player from each area who goes ‘above and beyond’ in service to her team, school and community," as well as a spot on the All-Academic team.
Lambert also had two players earn All-Academic honors in attacker Drew Kotanian and midfielder Greg Steckel.