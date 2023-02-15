Boys Basketball: Lambert, Denmark win thrilling region semifinals

By Nicholas Sullivan

nsullivan@forsythnews.com

Ever since Denmark's 2021-22 season ended with back-to-back heartbreaking overtime losses in the Region 6-7A tournament finals and the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs, the Danes have been looking forward to making amends.

Denmark is in position to potentially rectify the first of those defeats after outlasting Milton in a semifinal classic Tuesday at West Forsyth.

Following an 11-0 run by the No. 3 seed Eagles that put the second-seeded Danes in a 51-47 hole with three minutes left, Denmark closed strong on both ends of the floor to eke out a 57-56 victory.

“It’s really huge for this team,” Danes head coach Tyler Whitlock said. “It’s been our goal from Day 1 to get back to the region championship and just give ourselves an opportunity to play for it. There was a lot of waiting going into it. We knew we had 25 games to prepare us. Obviously, you want to win games for better seeding and things like that.

"But we knew, ultimately, tonight was the first real step. It was do-or-die time. There was a lot of pressure going into tonight. I know that they felt that way. To come out and finish that game was big.”

The first half was quite literally as nip and tuck as possible.

Due to the impressive play from both defenses, each side scored only nine points in the first quarter and 10 in the second. Neither team led by more than one possession until a 7-0 run by Denmark (16-10) early in the third period.

When Stefan Davidov drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key, the Danes — who emerged with a 58-55 win in the teams' first meeting — carried a 37-27 advantage into the final stanza.

“Stef being a senior, he knows this is his last go around,” Whitlock said. “He wanted to make sure he went out with a bang.”

It was a stark contrast to the teams' matchup in the regular-season finale. In that contest, host Milton (19-8) led 42-21 after three quarters.

“I think we were just a little bit more locked in than we were last time,” Whitlock said, referring to the teams' most recent meeting. “They were ready to play, and we were not. They put it to us very early in the game and were never able to recover.

“They knew [in this game] that they have to match their intensity, coming out. They did that.”

The Eagles, who routed No. 6 seed Forsyth Central in the first round of the tournament, charged back in the fourth quarter. In a performance reminiscent of its second matchup with regular-season champion Lambert, Milton trailed by double-digits before rallying for a late lead only to see its opponent answer the bell.

This time around, it was a turnover-filled stretch midway through the fourth that fueled the Eagles' 11-0 spurt.

The Denmark trio of Davidov, Keinan McFarlande and Chad Molloy helped turn things around, though.

Davidov recorded 10 of his 24 points in the fourth, including a go-ahead trey and a reverse layup for a three-point lead inside the final minute. McFarlande and Molloy each scored five points in the period, and the triumvirate went 6-for-7 at the foul line down the stretch.

The lone missed free throw came after Molloy hit the front-end of a 1-and-1 with 0.8 seconds to go.

Trailing 57-53, the Eagles called timeout immediately after securing the rebound. On the inbounds, they rolled the ball three-quarters of the way down the court. Avery White picked the ball up and was ruled to have gotten the shot off before the buzzer, but all the trey impacted was the final score.

Although, it did also push White to 18 points on the night, tying Jacob Tillman for the team lead. The duo combined for five of Milton's six makes from deep in the fourth.

“I’m just proud that they kept fighting,” Whitlock said of his team. “Things didn’t seem to be in sync there late. One of the struggles for us all year long has been finishing games with confidence and composure. You saw us kind of going back to our old habits of not being sure of ourselves, but we got them calmed down a little bit. Stefan really helped with that, hitting timely shots and building the confidence from there.

“Just really proud of how they finished defensively, boxing out great. That’s been an Achilles' heel for us all year, so for them to finish that out strong was really good.”

Denmark will likely need another solid closing effort if the Danes are going to win another rubber match when they face top-seeded Lambert in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

The Danes dominated the first matchup, 62-45, Dec. 9 at home; the Longhorns returned the favor in a 66-53 triumph Jan. 20 on their own court. While the final score doesn't indicate it, the latter matchup was tight until the fourth quarter — albeit not as close as Lambert's 68-67 buzzer-beating win over Denmark last season.

Having fallen to West Forsyth in last year's title game, which involved letting a late lead slip away, the current group of Danes are hoping they have learned all of the tough lessons they need to in order to win a region championship.

“It’s just huge that they were locked in, because those are things that have cost us in the past,” Whitlock said of the final moments against Milton. “Matter of fact, last year, we were at Lambert and had a very similar situation. We don’t close out, and we lose on a buzzer-beater.

“Having failed at that a couple of times has helped us be prepared that we are not going to not let those little things happen.”

Lambert 75, West Forsyth 72

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

On Tuesday, the Lambert Longhorns boys basketball team traveled to West Forsyth for the Region 6-7A tournament. Late in the fourth quarter, Cam Bland and Niko Wilson made their free throws to prevent the host Wolverines' 14-point comeback and secure a 75-72 semifinal victory.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines won the tip-off, but Keenan Gagen altered the Wolverines' ensuing shot and the No. 1 seed Longhorns picked up the loose ball. The ball landed in Will Dopfer's hands, and he got fouled while putting a shot up. Then the ball pressure by the Longhorns allowed Wilson to get by the defense to lay the ball in.

After ​Lachlan Povenz stole Wilson’s pass, the Wolverines settled their offense to get the best look at the rim. Povenz got the pass from the corner and drove along the baseline against Wilson and did a reverse layup to pull within two.

In transition, ​Chase Damerell got the pass in stride and finished the layup with contact and the ref issued a foul, making it an and-1. He was unable to convert the free throw, leaving it at 7-7.

However, James Tyre dashed to the basket and scored his second bucket to put the Longhorns back on top. With 46.1 seconds left, Tyre got to his spot and drew a foul while hitting the defender with a mid-range jumper for an and-1.

Then again, great defense by the Longhorns gave them the ball in the final seconds, and Longhorns head coach Clayton Wages had Tyre ISO. As the time was winding down, Tyre got fouled by ​Prem Stanley while attempting a 3-pointer.

In the second quarter, Gagen passed to Cam Bland for a 3, and then good defense allowed Gagen and Tommy Morris to pick up the loose ball and lay it in effortlessly. West immediately called a timeout, hoping it would stop the bleeding.

With only three seconds left on the shot clock, Gagen attempted a mid-range jump shot, but Stanley came from behind and blocked his shot, resulting in a shot clock violation. Despite that, on the next Longhorn possession, Gagen went back to the same spot and this time made it for a 9-0 run.

The Wolverines had a tough time getting the basketball into the hoop. It wasn’t until 1:22 left of the second quarter that West Forsyth scored. Damerell caught the ball off the inbounds pass and drove on the baseline for an easy dunk. Following that, he got sent to the free throw line.

The Longhorns went into the locker room outscoring the Wolverines 18-11 in the second and leading 34-18.

To open the second half, Dopfer controlled the paint. He got a steal on the Wolverines' opening possession, and on the next possession, he got a block that led to Wilson racing to the rim for the score.

Povenz scored a mid-range jumper, despite a heavy contest by Morris. However, the Wolverines couldn’t slow down Bland’s quickness as he split his defender for a layup.

Damerell’s blocked Bland’s layup, and then flipping to offense, he got the ball and used a spin move to get a good look at the rim. He finished with a floater, and the Wolverines cut the deficit to 44-35.

Both teams traded baskets, as the Longhorns offense pushed the pace quickly to strike back before the Wolverines defense got settled in. The Wolverines outscored the Longhorns 25-20 in the third period.

The Wolverines forgot about Bland’s range after as he sank his first 3-pointer to grow the lead to 57-43.

Dopfer got the Longhorns bench fired up after getting a pass from Bland in stride and dunking the ball while getting fouled for an and-1.

With 4:41 left, Tyre tested his range by hitting a deep 3-pointer at the top of the key to put the Longhorns back up by double-digits.

The intensity of the game picked up in the final three minutes of the game. West Forsyth's Gray Smith hit a 3, and Damerell made his free throws cutting the deficit to 65-60.

With 13 seconds left on the shot clock, Wilson hit his man with a hesi-move that gave him enough wiggle room to get to the paint and lay the ball up.

The Longhorns got called for a technical foul, and Sam Maynard made the free throws, pulling the hosts within 67-63. The Wolverines got the possession back, and Maynard had a good look at a 3 but missed.

Both teams were in the bonus, and the Wolverines needed to stop the clock. They fouled Wilson, sending him to the free throw line.

He made both, although the Wolverines quickly got past halfcourt. That’s when Povenz hit a high-arching long 2-pointer with 57.6 seconds left, leaving West Forsyth down 69-65.

Maynard hit a clutch 3-pointer to pull within 73-70 with 9.6 seconds left, and the Wolverines immediately fouled Bland once he caught the inbounds pass.

As the Wolverines bench screamed during his shooting motion, he knocked down his free throws with ease for the dagger.

Tyre wound up with 22 points and eight rebounds. Wilson posted 16 points.

Bland dropped in 15 points and came up one rebound shy of a double-double. Dopfer scored 13 points and chipped in five each of boards and blocks.

Maynard and Damerell each posted double-double. The former registered 22 points and 12 rebounds; the latter contributed 18 points and 11 boards.

Povenz finished with 14 points, and Smith added 10.