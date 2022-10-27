Middle School Football: Lakeside caps off perfect season with 1st-ever county title

It was a season to remember for Lakeside Middle School football.

In the 2022 Forsyth County championship, they were able to demonstrate their dominance to the rest of the county after defeating South Forsyth Middle, 49-0, to be crowned champions Tuesday at North Forsyth High.

In addition to not conceding a single point throughout the season, they also only allowed about 10 first downs. In total, the Lions outscored their opponents by a whopping 499-0 margin en route to their first-ever county title.

“They’re a talented group of guys,” Lakeside head coach Dewayne Pickens said. "They come out every day and work hard. Hard work beats talent, and they took advantage of it."

It did not take long for the Lions to score their first touchdown. On their very first play running back, Sam Harvey bounced outside and accelerated 60 yards downfield for a touchdown.

After Adriel Rojas blew up the War Eagles to force a punt, the Lions offense proceeded to run for big chunks of yards from Owen Muraski and Harvey.

South needed a timeout to slow down the Lions offense, but as soon as they got back to the field, Beck Brosious finished off the drive with a touchdown. In addition, he scored the 2-point conversion due to the PAT being missed in the first series.

The War Eagles again could not get on track, as they opted to punt. However, the punt didn’t do them any justice, as it was a low, short punt to the Lions 39-yard line.

The Lions went Wildcat formation three straight times with Brosious, which put his team in the red zone. After Muraski carried for a first down, the Lions ran the same play, but he was able to punch it in for 14 yards out to grow their lead.

South got a turnover they needed on turnover on downs at the 20-yard line. An overthrown pass, a 5-yard sack by Muraski and a short scramble by War Eagles quarterback Evan Wilson ended their series quickly.

Lakeside received great field position after a punt return put the offense at South’s 33-yard line. However, two block in the back penalties stalled the drive.

The War Eagles were looking to get their second stop of the night when the Lions ran a pitch left for Kingston Herrod. Herrod received great blocking from his teammates and walked in for a 33-yard touchdown with ease for a 28-0 lead.

With 4:30 remaining on the clock in the second quarter, the War Eagles finally got a first down with a pass to Chris Oladeji from Wilson to the Lions 45-yard line.

Lakeside quickly called a timeout after Wilson's arm acquired another first down. Then Hudson Lee failed to catch the slant pass due to his facemask getting pulled.

The War Eagles got their best field position of the game at the 21-yard line, although a 6-yard sack, an overthrown pass, and a short run made it fourth-and-long.

The War Eagles were in desperate need to put points on the board, and that’s when they brought in their kicker for a 32-yard field goal. The quickness of Lakeside’s special teams blocked the kick and got the ball back.

In yet another instance, Lakeside showcased their quick-strike ability with a toss to Muraski. After making a cut, he turned on the jets to take it 70 yards to the end zone.

Coming out of halftime, the officials decided to allow a running clock, though it didn’t stop the Lions from scoring. Ethan Owens jogged to the end zone for the final touchdown of the game from 14 yards out.

Down 49-0, Wilson took a risk by throwing a deep ball but Carter Ross jumped and made a play on the ball for an interception, ending the War Eagles’ chances.

“They hustled to the ball every play,” Pickens said regarding the Lions’ defense all year. "They didn’t give up a point all year — that’s incredible."