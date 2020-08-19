North grad Gravitt racing toward eNHPL title, chance at $30,000

And on Christmas Day in 2016, Gravitt found he had successfully lobbied his way into a Playstation 4, equipped with NASCAR Heat Evolution, the first of five in the NASCAR Heat series.



Gravitt had previously owned a Playstation 3, but the PS4 is the first console that offered the NASCAR heat games. It also offered Gravitt the opportunity to become a professional esports athlete.

"Started racing in standard public lobbies, which is just racing with a bunch of random people online for fun," said Gravitt who now races on the Xbox One platform. "That (evolved) to getting into some leagues, finding some people and getting into some competitive leagues where you race for a purpose, not just to have fun."

Gravitt drives the Wood Brothers' No. 21 car, the same number Dawsonville native Bill Elliott raced under from 2007-10. Photo courtesy NASCAR Communications Soon, Gravitt had developed a group of five or six drivers. Once NASCAR announced its plan to launch the NASCAR Heat Pro League, Gravitt knew he had a chance to make the cut.

The league was officially announced Oct. 2018, with three drivers from the group — Gravitt, TJ McGowan and Jason Keffer — earning a spot in the league.

In fact, Gravitt was a first-round draft pick by Wood Brothers Racing, the same company that sponsored Dawsonville native Bill Elliott from 2007-10. All of this while Gravitt was a 16-year-old junior at North Forsyth.

"It was a little weird, to say the least," Gravitt said. "It's actually kind of funny, because they flew out the first overall picks in Xbox and Playstation, and I think I missed the first Monday of that week at school — I think it was March 11 of 2019. So I got back on Tuesday and I had a bunch of people asking me, 'Are you driving race cars now? Did you just get drafted?' And I was like, 'I wish we could go with that, but no, I'm just doing esports.'"

The similarities between NASCAR and eNASCAR are endless, something Gravitt witnessed up close when he watched drivers such as Wood Brothers driver Matt DiBenedetto race in person.

"There's a lot, just watching NASCAR and knowing a lot about that sport. You can compare a lot of things, especially when you're at the track," Gravitt said. "Since I got drafted by the Wood Brothers, I was able to sit in the box with the team. So I was able to see a lot of stuff that they did — the lap time counter that they have on the screen and all that stuff."

Gravitt said he logged between 22-24 practice hours from last Wednesday to Monday, a marked spike in activity with the championship just around the corner.

He's careful, though, not to lose the joy of gaming to the competitive grind.

"I usually don't spend a lot of time on the game, just because I don't want to get bored of it — that's the best way to put it," Gravitt said. "I don't want to get tired of racing. I want to do this for fun, obviously, and have the rewards of racing, but I just want to have fun doing it."

Gravitt hopes to eventually go to college, perhaps pursuing a career in physical therapist or nutritionist.

"I don't want to sit around and do nothing," Gravitt said. "I'm usually just outside shooting some hoops — I'm terrible at basketball — and having some fun with it. I have two dogs, so I'm usually outside with them. I guess I'm just living the life of an 18-year-old."