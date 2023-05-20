PHOTO GALLERY: Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year award winners

Athlete of the Year winners
Boys Athlete of the Year — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth
Girls Athlete of the Year — Sara Im, Lambert
Specialty awards
Perseverance Award — Braylan Bull, West Forsyth baseball
Boys Scholar Athlete — Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth track and field
Girls Scholar Athlete — Sarah Treusch, North Forsyth soccer
2023 Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year
Fall sports
Girls XC — Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth
Boys XC — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth
Volleyball — Dominae Jordan, Denmark
Softball player — Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth
Softball pitcher — Josie Crossman, South Forsyth
Football offensive — James Tyre, Lambert
Football defensive — Chris Herock, North Forsyth
Flag football — C.C. Phillips, Lambert
Winter sports
Girls basketball — Erin Whalen, North Forsyth
Boys basketball — Niko Wilson, Lambert
Girls swimmer — Kara West, Lambert
Boys swimmer — Ryan Case, Denmark
Girls wrestler — Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth
Boys wrestler — Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth
Spring sports
Gymnast — Mani Fofana, West Forsyth
Baseball player — Alex Hernandez, Forsyth Central
Baseball pitcher — Francesco Capocci, Denmark
Boys golf — Sahish Reddy, Lambert
Girls golf — Sara Im, Lambert
Boys tennis — Aidan Atwood, Lambert
Girls tennis — Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth
Boys soccer — Mason Keith, Lambert
Girls soccer — Brielle LaBerge, Forsyth Central
Boys lacrosse — Grey Brockman, West Forsyth
Girls lacrosse — Emma Anderson, West Forsyth
Boys track and field — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth
Girls track and field — Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth