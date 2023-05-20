By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTO GALLERY: Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year award winners
05242023 AOTY WINNERS 34
North Forsyth's Chris Herock receives his certificate for being a Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year nominee during a banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota. (Photo by Kelly Whitmire)
Athlete of the Year winners

Boys Athlete of the Year — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

Girls Athlete of the Year — Sara Im, Lambert

Specialty awards

Perseverance Award — Braylan Bull, West Forsyth baseball

Boys Scholar Athlete — Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth track and field

Girls Scholar Athlete — Sarah Treusch, North Forsyth soccer

2023 Forsyth County News Athlete of the Year

Fall sports

Girls XC — Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth

Boys XC — Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

Volleyball — Dominae Jordan, Denmark

Softball player — Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth

Softball pitcher — Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

Football offensive — James Tyre, Lambert

Football defensive — Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Flag football — C.C. Phillips, Lambert

Winter sports

Girls basketball — Erin Whalen, North Forsyth

Boys basketball — Niko Wilson, Lambert

Girls swimmer — Kara West, Lambert

Boys swimmer — Ryan Case, Denmark

Girls wrestler — Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth

Boys wrestler — Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth

Spring sports

Gymnast — Mani Fofana, West Forsyth

Baseball player — Alex Hernandez, Forsyth Central

Baseball pitcher — Francesco Capocci, Denmark

Boys golf — Sahish Reddy, Lambert

Girls golf — Sara Im, Lambert

Boys tennis — Aidan Atwood, Lambert

Girls tennis — Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth

Boys soccer — Mason Keith, Lambert

Girls soccer — Brielle LaBerge, Forsyth Central

Boys lacrosse — Grey Brockman, West Forsyth

Girls lacrosse — Emma Anderson, West Forsyth

Boys track and field — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Girls track and field — Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth