PREP ROUNDUP: Cahill earns 200th softball win against Denmark

North Forsyth head coach Jim Cahill earned his 200th career softball victory Tuesday as the Raiders swept Denmark.

North scored four runs in the first inning and sixth inning in Game 1, outhitting the Danes 13-1. Abby Castleberry (3 for 3, 1 RBI) and Adaline Nix (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, 1 R) led the Raiders at the plate, while Ashleigh Grace (2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R) and Emily Hutcheson (2 for 3) also had multiple hits. Maggie McBrayer drove in two runs, Lauren Fields scored twice and Hailey Mize had an RBI double. Olivia Tyson tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out eight batters and walking five.

Taylor Gajdik had the Danes' only hit, driving in Ellery Campbell in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single. Campbell walked all three times at the plate.

Maggie McBrayer's two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning was the difference in Game 2, as North topped Denmark 6-4.

Denmark took the lead in the first inning on Jessie DeNardo's RBI double, then carried a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning. North managed to chisel away at the lead, as McKayla Cothran went 2 for 4, Lauren Fields finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Abby Castleberry went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Gajdik pitched a complete game for Denmark, giving up six runs — two earned — on nine hits across eight innings.

Mize collected the win for North, giving up four runs — three earned — on eight hits through eight innings, striking out five batters.

North (8-7, 4-3 Region 6-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Denmark (6-7, 2-4 Region 6-7A) will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

Forsyth Central 19, Gainesville 4

Forsyth Central 16, Gainesville 0

Forsyth Central earned a pair of blowout wins Tuesday, sweeping Gainesville 19-4 and 16-0 in a doubleheader.

Emily Caron (4), Abby Cox (3), Emma Lynch (3), Caroline Heard (2), Taylor Jackson (2), Campbell McGrath (2), Keeley O'Hara (2), Mallory Smith (2), Avery Barden (1), Reagan Bump (1), Taylor Jackson (1), Kendall Maynard (1) and Kylie McTier (1) all collected RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Mallory Smith pitched two innings of no-hit ball, striking out three batters, while Abi Shaheen gave up four runs — one earned — on three hits across one inning, striking out two batters in Game 1. Campbell McGrath and Kendall Maynard combined to shut out the Red Elephants in Game 2, as McGrath tossed two no-hit innings, striking out three, and Maynard gave up one hit and struck out the side in one inning pitched.

The Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3 Region 6-7A) will host North Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

South Forsyth 7, West Forsyth 3

South Forsyth 11, West Forsyth 2

South Forsyth scored 10 runs in the final two innings Tuesday, erasing a 2-1 deficit and handing West Forsyth an 11-2 defeat in Game 1.

Olivia Finamore and Abby Williams each had RBI singles in the first inning to give West at early 2-0 lead, and Williams held the War Eagles at bay through the first five innings.

Ansley Chiang (3 for 5, 6 RBIs) had an RBI double in the third inning, then her two-run single capped a five-run sixth inning and gave South a 6-2 lead. Chiang also had a bases-loaded double in the seventh inning, extended South's lead to 11-2. Hannah Marchman earned the win for South, giving up two runs on seven hits across seven innings, striking out three batters.

Williams pitched a complete game for West, allowing 11 runs — three earned — on 11 hits.

South used another big inning to beat West in Game 2, scoring six runs in the second inning to grab control. Chiang had a two-run triple, then Makenna Segal's RBI double brought home Chiang. Segal scored on Katie Traynor's RBI single, the first of three straight singles that stretched South's lead to 7-2. Ruthie Allen and Emme Souter also had RBI singles in the inning.

Finamore and Williams each drove in a run, while South chased starter Olivia Matlack after 1 1/3 innings of seven-run — six earned — ball. Emma Britten turned in an impressive relief appearance for the Wolverines, limiting South to just one hit across 5 2/3 shutout innings.

South (10-0, 6-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Thursday, while West (7-9, 5-3 Region 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 5 p.m. Thursday.