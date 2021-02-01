PREP ROUNDUP: Calie Thrower scores 1,000th point in West win

West Forsyth 50, Lambert 38

Calie Thrower scored her 1,000th career point Friday during a 50-38 win against Lambert.

Thrower, a junior, reached the milestone with a 3-pointer in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

West (15-6, 9-1 Region 6-7A) will host Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Friday, while Lambert (3-16, 0-9 Region 6-7A) hosted Central on Tuesday.

South Forsyth 49, Denmark 35

South Forsyth bounced back with a 49-35 win Friday at Denmark.

South (17-4, 6-3 Region 6-7A) hosted Gainesville on Tuesday, while Denmark (10-11, 4-5 Region 6-7A) traveled to North Forsyth on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lambert 78, West Forsyth 56

Mason Barnes sank nine 3-pointers Friday to lead the Longhorns past West Forsyth with a team-high 29 points.

Paul Lunguana had 23 points and seven rebounds, while Luke Parris and Keenan Gagen each scored eight points. James Tyre added seven assists for Lambert.

Lambert (10-10, 5-4 Region 6-7A) traveled to Forsyth Central on Tuesday, while West (9-13, 3-7 Region 6-7A) will host Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pinecrest Academy 64, Horizon Christian Academy 46

Carter Kling scored 27 points and Oscar Lynch fell one steal shy of a triple-double Saturday as Pinecrest topped Horizon Christian 64-46.

Kling also knocked down five 3-pointers and had three steals.

Lynch scored 18 points behind an 8-for-16 effort from the field, leading the Paladins with 13 rebounds, nine steals and eight assists.

Pinecrest (8-5, 7-3 Region 6-1A Private) will travel to region-leading Mount Pisgah at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.