PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark boys top No. 6 Lambert in PKs

Denmark's boys soccer team earned an impressive region victory Friday, outlasting sixth-ranked Lambert in PKs, 1-0.

The Danes received penalties from Curry Coronado, Jacob Pelletier, Camden Barnett and Brayden Barnett. David Gad delivered the decisive save for the Danes.

Denmark (5-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host North Gwinnett at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, while Lambert (4-3, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will travel to Pace Academy (No. 4 in Class 2A) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Forsyth Central 2, North Forsyth 1

Forsyth Central won its fourth straight match and kept its perfect region record intact Friday, beating North Forsyth 2-1.

Central (6-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A) draws a difficult non-region match Tuesday against Tucker (No. 5 in Class 6A), while North (6-2, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will travel to Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

West Forsyth 3, North Springs 1

West Forsyth knocked off the No. 7 team in Class 5A Friday, beating North Spring 3-1.

The Wolverines (5-4, 0-2 Region 6-7A) has won back-to-back matches and will travel to Denmark at 8 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 3 Lambert 1, Denmark 0

An Emerson Zimmerman goal with 10 minutes remaining carried third-ranked Lambert past Denmark Friday night, 1-0.

Lambert posted its fifth shutout and remained perfect in region play with the win. The Longhorns (6-0-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Pace Academy (No. 5 in Class 2A) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Denmark (3-2-1, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host North Gwinnett at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.

South Forsyth 5, Gainesville 1

Paige Cribben scored two goals, Sam Haines had a pair of assists and South Forsyth earned its first region victory Tuesday, 5-1 against Gainesville.

Haines, Sage Smith and Maddie Butera each added goals for the War Eagles, while Emily Crowder added an assist.

South led 3-1 at halftime.

South (2-5-1, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will travel to North Oconee at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Forsyth Central 6, North Forsyth 0

Forsyth Central earned a decisive victory Friday against North Forsyth, 6-0.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will host Tucker at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, while North (4-3, 0-3 Region 6-7A) will try to get back in the win column at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan School (No. 2 in Class 1A Private).

BASEBALL

South Forsyth 3, Pope 2

South Forsyth knocked off the No. 5 team in Class 6A Friday, beating Pope 3-2.

Alex Urias, Gehrig Frei, Jack D'Amico, Ryan Becker, Max Henry and Jacob Bateman each collected a hit for the War Eagles. Conor Finegan earned the win for South, giving up two runs on four hits across seven innings.

South rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring one run in the final three innings to take the lead. D'Amico's RBI double scored Urias in the top of the seventh inning to give South the lead.

South (6-3) will face North Gwinnett on Saturday and Roswell on Tuesday before opening Region 6-7A play Friday at home against Lambert.

Forsyth Central 3, Alpharetta 1

AJ Fiechter went 2-for-2 with an RBI, run and a walk, Aaron Turner pitched four shutout innings, and Forsyth Central beat Alpharetta Friday, 3-1.

Fiechter's RBI double in the bottom of the first inning scored Will Robbins. Fiechter also scored on a wild pitch in the third. Central added an insurance run in the sixth when Matthew Arundale singled home Noah Bissette.

Turner yielded only two hits and struck out five, while Sam Medrano and Jackson Boswell each turned in an inning of no-hit relief. Carson Elias gave up an unearned run in one inning of relief.

Central (5-4) will travel to Northview Saturday before opening Region 6-7A play on Monday against Denmark.

Calvary Christian Academy (Fl.) 10, Denmark 0

Denmark suffered a 10-0 loss to Calvary Christian Academy (Fl.) Friday at LaGrange High School's tournament.

JJ Corr, Jake Myers, Connor McGinn and Brody Wheeler each had a hit for the Danes. Dylan Trova took the loss, pitching 3 2/3 innings and giving up three runs — two earned — on three hits with four strikeouts.

Denmark (3-6) will play a doubleheader Saturday before opening Region 6-7A play Monday at Forsyth Central.

No. 1 Woodstock 7, No. 8 North Forsyth 0

North Forsyth fell Friday to the top-ranked Class 7A team Woodstock, 7-0

Trystan Davis, Jess Ackerman, Tyler Triche and Michael Sills had hits for the Raiders. Andrew Elkhill gave up three runs — one earned — on just one hit, striking out seven but giving up six walks in the loss.

North (7-4) will start Region 6-7A play Monday against West Forsyth.

Milton 6, West Forsyth 2

West Forsyth fell 6-2 to Milton Friday.

Robert Bottoms led West at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Drew Southern collected the Wolverines' lone RBI. Gavin Culberson, Jake Fernandez, Luke Fernandez and Carson Boldt each had a hit for West.

West (5-6) will open Region 6-7A play Monday at North Forsyth.