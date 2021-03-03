PREP ROUNDUP: Harris' walkoff single leads North past Brookwood

Michail Harris delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday to lead No. 8 North Forsyth past No. 5 Brookwood, 4-3.

Casen Blackburn singled to open the bottom of the ninth, then Jess Ackerman laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Blackburn to second. Tyler Triche drew and walk and Harris sent an RBI single up the middle to score Harris.

Brett Barfield drew the start for North and struck out eight batters over five innings, giving up three unearned runs on four hits. Michael Sills shined in relief for the Raiders, surrendering two hits across four shutout innings and striking out five to earn the win.

Blackburn also had an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 3-3. Blackburn's double came two batters after a two-run single by Cason Engert, which plated Sills and Andrew Elkhill.

North (6-3) will host Northview at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Lambert 6, Harrison 0

Lambert pounded 11 hits Tuesday as the Longhorns handed Harrison just its second loss of the season.

Parker Brosius (2 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI) and Jack Stewart (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) combined for four hits atop Lambert's lineup, with Richard Ferror-Westrop also adding two hits.

Braden Bamburowski collected the win for Lambert, pitching five innings of four-hit, shutout ball and striking out seven. Jonny Smith and Ashton Smith each turned in one inning of one-hit relief.

Lambert (5-3) is back in action at 6:15 p.m. Thursday when the Longhorns host Etowah.

South Forsyth 13, Etowah 2

A nine-run seventh inning helped carry South Forsyth past Etowah on Tuesday, 13-2.

Andrew Kightlinger (3 for 5, 1 RBI, 1 R), Alex Uris (2 for 5, 2 RBIs, 2 R), Gehrig Frei (2 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI) and Ryan Becker (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) each had multiple hits for South. Jack D'Amico drove in a pair of runs and Brennan Hudson collected two walks and scored twice.

Brandon Clemente earned the win after pitching four innings of two-run ball, striking out five. Ryan Becker turned in three spotless innings of relief, striking out six and yielding just two hits.

South (6-2) will travel to Pope at 5:55 p.m. Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Lambert 3, Blessed Trinity 2

No. 6 Lambert turned in a 3-2 victory Tuesday against Blessed Trinity. Julian Cuervo, Chase Bell and Mason Keith each scored a goal for the Longhorns.

Lambert (4-2, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host Denmark at 8 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lambert 1, Blessed Trinity 1

No. 3 Lambert earned a draw Tuesday against Blessed Trinity (No. 2 in Class 5A).

The Longhorns (5-0-2, 2-0 Region 6-7A) will step back into region play at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Forsyth 15, North Forsyth 3

South Forsyth opened area play Tuesday with convincing 15-3 win against North Forsyth.

South (3-2, 1-0 Area 6, 6-7A) will host Buford at 7:55 p.m. Thursday.

Lambert 19, Denmark 5

Lambert won its second straight area match Tuesday with a 19-5 win against Denmark.

The Longhorns (5-1, 2-0 Area 6, 6-7A) will travel to Johns Creek at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lambert 18, North Gwinnett 7

Lambert won its fifth match in a row Tuesday, 18-7 against North Gwinnett.

The Longhorns (5-1, 2-0 Area 6, 6-7A) has Northview at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.