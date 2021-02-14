PREP ROUNDUP: Hempker's late shot rallies Denmark past Central

Denmark freshman Emma Hempker buried a last-second jump shot Saturday to lead the Danes past Forsyth Central, 49-47, and into the Region 6-7A tournament semifinals.
Sophie Smith found Hempker all alone near the corner with the game tied 47-47. Hempker let the shot fly with 6.3 seconds left in the game to give Denmark the win.
Denmark (13-13) locked up a spot in the Class 7A playoffs with the win and will travel to top-seeded North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Monday. Forsyth Central finishes the season 7-12.
For the WIN with 2 second left in first round of regional. @HsDenmark @DenmarkHoops @FCNDavidRoberts pic.twitter.com/45kl6C2TbH— Jordan Williams 2024 (@JordanW2024) February 13, 2021
South Forsyth 44, Gainesville 31
South Forsyth held Gainesville to its second-lowest point total of the season Saturday, as the War Eagles topped the Red Elephants 44-31 to reach the Region 6-7A tournament semifinals.
Ava McGlockton scored a team-high 19 points, while Sharon Tolliver added 11 points for the War Eagles.
South (20-5) will travel to second-seeded West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Monday.