PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert girls upend No. 5 South Forsyth, win 7th straight

Lambert's girls basketball team went on the road and picked up a big region win Tuesday, upsetting No. 5 South Forsyth 46-45.

Freshman Mackenzie Weyer led the Longhorns with 18 points, while Briley Elder had 11 points and Annarose Tyre added nine points. Elder also took a charge on defense.

Lambert is undefeated since the start of the new year, defeating Milton, Mountain View, Forsyth Central, South Gwinnett, Denmark, Gainesville and South Forsyth.

The Longhorns [11-8, 4-3 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday, while South Forsyth [15-5, 5-2 Region 6-7A] will look to rebound at 6 p.m. Friday at West Forsyth.

Denmark 57, Forsyth Central 24

Denmark picked up a 57-24 win over Forsyth Central on Tuesday.

Sophie Smith filled up the stat sheet in the win, scoring a game-high 21 points with five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Smith also knocked down six 3-pointers.

Emma Hempker turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, adding three assists. Hannah Lopez also had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Denmark [10-9, 3-4 Region 6-7A] will host Harrison at 12 p.m. Saturday, while Forsyth Central [0-19, 0-7 Region 6-7A] will travel to Gainesville at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lambert 58, South Forsyth 52

Lambert picked up its seventh straight win Tuesday with a 58-52 victory over South Forsyth.

Niko Wilson led all scorers with 25 points and five rebounds, while Keenan Gagen had 15 points, and James Tyre finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Gabe Mullis led the War Eagles with 16 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Underwood also had 11 points for South Forsyth.

Lambert [13-7, 5-2 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while South Forsyth [10-10, 4-3 Region 6-7A] will travel to South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Denmark 44, Forsyth Central 36

Denmark rebounded from an early season loss to Forsyth Central on Tuesday, beating the Bulldogs 44-36.

Denmark [9-10, 3-4 Region 6-7A] will host Cedar Shoals at 4 p.m. Saturday, while Forsyth Central [11-9, 2-5 Region 6-7A] will travel to Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.