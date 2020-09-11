PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert softball hands South first loss of season

Kristen Cowart drove in Colleen Thorson with an RBI single in the seventh inning Thursday as Lambert won 4-3 in walk-off fashion over South Forsyth.



The Longhorns trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning, but Hannah Cole scored Courtney Sauer on a bunt single to South pitcher Hannah Marchman, then Madison Todd singled in Cowart to tie the game. Cowart went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Sauer also finished 2 for 4 with a run. Todd also had two RBIs for Lambert. Cole scattered four hits across seven innings, giving up three runs — two earned — and striking out two in the complete-game win.

Ruthie Allen, Emme Souter and Audrey Hui each finished 1 for 3 and scored a run for South. Ansley Chiang went 1 for 4 with two RBIs atop the War Eagles' lineup. Chiang drove in 10 of South's 20 runs in three games this week, batting .462 (6 for 13). Marchman pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits and striking out three.

Lambert (7-8, 6-1 Region 6-7A) will travel to South Forsyth (10-1, 5-1 Region 6-7A) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader.

North Forsyth 11, West Forsyth 2



Olivia Tyson twirled a complete-game two-hitter Thursday as North Forsyth topped West Forsyth 11-2.

Ashleigh Grace (2 for 3, 2 runs), Abby Castleberry (2 for 4) and Ali Jones (2 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI) also had multiple hits, while McKayla Cothran drove in two runs and scored once. Adaline Nix, Taylor Pipkins, Maggie McBrayer and Emily Hutcheson also drove in a run each.

Lindleigh Cole had both hits for West, driving in Grace Mangan in the fifth inning with an RBI single. Mangan scored both runs.

North (9-7, 5-3 Region 6-7A) will face Harris County, then North Gwinnett, at North Gwinnett High School at 11 a.m. Saturday, while West (7-10, 6-4 Region 6-7A) will host Sequoyah at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Denmark 16, Gainesville 0

Mary Kate Leonard tossed three innings of no-hit ball and Denmark scored 14 runs in the first inning to cruise to a 16-0 win.

Leonard (2 for 2, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Ellery Campbell (2 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Jessie DeNardo (2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Kayla Smith (2 for 2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs) and Avery Callaway (2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) had multi-hit afternoons. Jordan Williams, Taylor Gajdik, Kiersten Bell and Bree Vanderhoof each drove in one run.

Denmark (7-7, 3-4 Region 6-7A) will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

North Forsyth 3, Forsyth Central 1

North Forsyth continued its scorching start to the season Thursday, opening area play with a 3-1 win over Forsyth Central. North won 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21.

North (26-4, 1-0 Area 6-7A) will face North Cobb Christian at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Georgia Challenge, while Central (8-4, 0-1 Area 6-7A) has away matches at Lassiter and Norcross.

Lambert 3, Gainesville 1

Lambert stretched its winning streak to seven matches Thursday, welcoming Gainesville to the area with a 3-1 win. Lambert won 25-20, 25-18, 14-25, 25-10.

Lambert (12-1, 1-0 Area 6-7A) will travel to Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.