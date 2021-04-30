PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert sweeps Norcross; South forces Game 3

Lambert swept top-seeded Norcross on Thursday to reach the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Justin Haskins finished 4-for-7 and drove in three runs in the doubleheader, while Braden Bamburowski gave up two runs in a 3-2 win, then Colin Linder pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in Lambert's 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Lambert knotted Game 1 in the fifth inning, 2-2, after Haskins hit a one-out RBI double to score Parker Brosius. Nate Dvorsky reached on an error by Norcross pitcher Christian Harmon, which allowed pinch-runner Jett Bugajski to score and give the Longhorns a 3-2 lead.
Bamburowski worked around back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, retiring the next nine batters he faced — going three-up-three-down in the sixth and seventh innings — to earn the win.
Lambert came from behind in Game 2, too, erasing a one-run deficit with a four-run fifth inning.
Bradley Gabriel led off the inning with an infield single, then Ethan Gray reached on an error and Brosius drew a walk to load the bases. Jonny Smith delivered a two-run single to score Gabriel and Gray, then Haskins' singled home Brosius and Smith to make it a 4-1 game.
Linder didn't allow a runner past first base in the final four innings.
Lambert (19-13) will face the winner of Cherokee/Mountain View next week in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Dunwoody 7, South Forsyth 1
South Forsyth 11, Dunwoody 5
South Forsyth pounded 14 hits and scored a run in all but one inning in Game 2, evening the three-game series with a 11-5 win against Dunwoody.
Gehrig Frei [2-for-2, 3 runs], Mitch Thompson [2-for-4, 2 RBIs], Jack D'Amico [2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run], Tyler Nelson [2-for-4, 1 RBI], Brennan Hudson [2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs] and Max Henry [2-for-4, 1 RBI] each had multiple hits in Game 2. Ryan Becker finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
South pitcher Dylan Quintilio scattered eight hits across six innings, surrendering five runs -- two earned -- and striking out four to collect the win.
Addison Paschall provided all of South's offense in Game 1 with one swing of the bat, launching a solo home run in the second inning.
South will face Dunwoody again at 5:55 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.