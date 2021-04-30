PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert sweeps Norcross; South forces Game 3

Lambert swept top-seeded Norcross on Thursday to reach the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Justin Haskins finished 4-for-7 and drove in three runs in the doubleheader, while Braden Bamburowski gave up two runs in a 3-2 win, then Colin Linder pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in Lambert's 4-1 win in the nightcap.

Lambert knotted Game 1 in the fifth inning, 2-2, after Haskins hit a one-out RBI double to score Parker Brosius. Nate Dvorsky reached on an error by Norcross pitcher Christian Harmon, which allowed pinch-runner Jett Bugajski to score and give the Longhorns a 3-2 lead.