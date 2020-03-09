PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert track and field teams take first at Longhorn Stampede

Lambert’s boys and girls track and field teams each took first place at the seventh annual Longhorn Stampede on Saturday.

Yoma Avbovbo finished first for the Longhorns in the 100 and 200-meter dash and second in the girls long jump, while Mogan Gore took first in the girls discus throw. William Foster and Carlos Caballero finished first for Lambert in the 400-meter dash, and the Longhorns also took first in the 4x400 meter relay. Jalen Battle was productive in the field events for Lambert, taking first in the boys high jump and triple jump. Grayson Mains and Andrew Vernon took first and second in the boys discus.

South Forsyth’s Madelynne Cadeau placed first in the girls 800-meter run, while Sophia Baker finished second in the 800- and 1600-meter runs. On the boys side, Chris Nelson placed first in the 100-meter dash and Connor Cole won the 110- and 300-meter hurdle events. South’s boys finished second at the event, while the girls placed fourth.

For Denmark, Clarissa Kelly finished second in the girls long jump. Karthik Kochuparambil placed first in the boys 800-meter run, while Ethan Ashley placed second in the 1600-meter run.

Shekinah Duffin placed second in the girls 400-meter dash for Forsyth Central, while Laney Kronz finished first and second in the 100 and 300 meter hurdle races, respectively. Kronz alsp placed first in the girls long jump, while teammate Evelyn Garcia won the girls high jump. Central’s Trent fields placed second in the 110-meter hurdles.

North Forsyth’s girls 4x800 meter relay team took first place, while the Raiders’ Ariana Taylor won the girls triple jump. Nicky Dalmolin came in second in the boys 100-meter dash and Caleb Hall placed second in the boys one-mile run.

BASEBALL

Denmark 4, Starr’s Mill 3; Denmark 15, Ola 5

The Danes took two wins over Starr’s Mill and Ola on Saturday.

In its first game of the afternoon against Starr’s Mill, Denmark came back from a 3-0 deficit, tying the game at 3-3 in the sixth on Carson Russell’s RBI single that scored Jaxson Corr. In the bottom half of the seventh, Jack Kream delivered a walk-off double to score Logan DeLong and complete the comeback. Kream led the Danes at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Russell and Gray Wilson each went 2 for 3.

Wilson continued his tear at the plate against Ola, driving in six runs on three hits in his second game of the day. DeLong and Matthew Cassandra each plated two in the Danes’ five-inning blowout win, evening their overall record to 6-5 heading into their Monday matchup with Forsyth Central.

Forsyth Central 15, Bishop Snyder (Fla.) 5

Central trailed 5-1 entering the fifth inning on Saturday, but scored 14 unanswered runs en route to a shortened six-inning victory.

That run started in the bottom of the fifth, when the Bulldogs collected 12 runs on seven walks, four singles and a double. Bishop Snyder walked 12 batters and allowed six hits over the game’s entirety.

Luke Owens went 2 for 4 for Central, bringing in four runs. AJ Fiechter and Jackson Boswell brought in three and two, respectively. Stevie Lyons got the win on the mound, with two strikeouts and no hits over two innings. The victory improved the Bulldogs’ record to 6-3 entering their Monday game against Denmark.

Lambert 12, Sandy Creek 6; Lambert 5, Woodstock 4

The Longhorns swept their two-game slate against Sandy Creek and Woodstock on Saturday.

Lambert started its matchup with Sandy Creek down 5-0 entering the bottom of the second, but the Longhorns knotted it up at 5-5 after an error, a Parker Brosius sacrifice bunt and a Brentan Newberry single, followed by a Braden Bamburowski sacrifice fly and a wild pitch that scored Garrett Hollenbeck.

Lambert took the lead in the third on a Newberry RBI single and never gave it up from that point. Newberry, Will Nelson and Ethan Gray had two RBIs each.

Against Woodstock, the Longhorns took a 3-0 lead in the second and took a 5-0 advantage by the sixth. Lambert allowed four runs in the last two frames, but was able to hang on for the win. Bamburowski earned the win with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings pitched.

West Forsyth 4, Lanier 3

Lanier matched almost every West Forsyth score on Saturday, but in an extra eighth frame, Carson Boldt hit a triple to left, and then scored on a wild pitch to give the Wolverines their third lead of the game. Andrew Maurer was able to shut the door in the bottom half, sealing West’s win.

Drew Southern collected three hits for the Wolverines, while Boldt and Jake Fernandez had two each. All three had an RBI each. The win put West at 8-6 overall. The Wolverines will start their region slate when they visit South Forsyth on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Forsyth 11, Harrison 8

Five different South Forsyth players scored at least one goal, senior Sean Snarey snagged 13 saves out of 21 shots on goal, and the War Eagles improved to 4-4 overall with their win over Harrison on Saturday. Ryan Lightsey led the team with four goals and an assist, while Brendan Connolly chipped in three goals and assist, and Zack Layne scored twice. Andrew Canaway and Chris Vitucci added one goal each, while Canaway had three assists and Vitucci had two assists.

The War Eagles will be on the road to visit Etowah on Tuesday.

West Forsyth 7, Ravenscroft (N.C.) 6

West upped its overall record to 7-2 overall with its win over Ravenscroft (N.C.) on Saturday. The Wolverines will be at Alpharetta on Saturday.

Middle Creek (N.C.) 7, Lambert 6

Lambert dropped to 4-2 overall with its Saturday loss to Middle Creek (N.C.). The Longhorns will be at Greater Atlanta Christian on Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Forsyth 17, Vestavia Hills (Ala.) 6

The Wolverines improved to 6-0 overall with its road win over Vestavia Hills (Ala.) on Saturday. West traveled to play Mill Creek on Monday.

TENNIS

South Forsyth’s boys tennis team won the South Forsyth Tennis Invitational on Saturday, defeating Denmark 3-0 in the finals.

GOLF

Denmark’s boys golf team finished in the top five at the West Hall Invitational at Chateau Elan on Saturday, marking the first top-five finish in school history.

Lambert’s boys were the runners-up in the Johnny Paulk tournament on Saturday, finishing 16 over par for a team score of 304. Lambert’s girls kicked off their season at the Glenn Academy Red Terror Ryder Cup in Jekyll Island, shooting 68 with second- and third-place winners.