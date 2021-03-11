PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert track & field sweeps Wednesday meet

Lambert's track and field teams swept Wednesday's meet against Alpharetta, Forsyth Central, Northview and Pickens County.

Lambert's boys swept the middle and long distances, with sophomore Matthew Miller (2:06.92) winning the 800-meter run and freshman Hayden Nicholson (4:44.88) winning the 1,600-meter run, then senior Matthew McElroy (11:12.04) finishing first in the 3,200-meter run.

Sophomore Daniel Walsh (46.62) won in the 300-meter hurdles, and the Longhorns' relay team finished first in the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.

Junior Patrick Keenan captured the triple jump (38-06.50), just ahead of Central freshman Micah Cromartie (33-09.00).

Junior Grayson Mains won a pair of throwing events, placing first in the discus (146-04.00) and shot put (42-04.00).

Central junior Will Andrews won the pole vault (12-02.00), while senior Logan Andrews finished second in the discus (140-07.00).

Senior Sophie LaHood led Lambert's girls team with a pair of sprinting victories, first in the 200-meter dash (26.46), then in the 400-meter dash (1:00.24). Sophomore Isabelle Gaharan followed with a victory in the 800-meter run.

Central sophomore Chloe Schneible (20.30) won in the 100-meter hurdles, edging Lambert junior Kelsey Coriell (20.50).

Lambert freshmen Aminah Jabbie (1st; 52.10) and Salima Jabbie (2nd; 52.24) finished at the top in the 300-meter hurdles, while the Longhorns' relay teams won the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.

Lambert senior Ayesha Kapadia had a pair of wins in the high jump (4-10.00) and triple jump (29-03.50), while junior Kyleigh Hutson won the pole vault (8-00.00).

Lambert senior Morgan Gore also won two events, winning the discus (108-09.00) and shot put (32-08.00)

BASEBALL

West Forsyth 5, North Forsyth 0

West Forsyth received another brilliant pitching performance Wednesday against North Forsyth, as Brian Garmon II struck out 15 batters over six one-hit innings and the Wolverines beat the Raiders 5-0.

Drew Southern led the Wolverines at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Robert Bottoms (1-for-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2 BBs), Luke Fernandez (1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB) and Carson Boldt (1-for-3, 1 RBI) also drove in runs for the Wolverines.

Andrew Maurer pitched one inning of spotless relief, striking out one batter to navigate a scoreless seventh inning.

Garmon II outdueled North starter Jess Ackerman, who struck out seven batters and gave up two runs on four hits. Casen Blackburn had the lone hit for North.

West (6-6, 2-0 Region 6-7A) captured the season series against North (7-6, 0-2 Region 6-7A), with the two teams set to play Game 3 on April 9. West will host Forsyth Central at 6:15 p.m. Friday, while North will travel to Gainesville at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Lambert 10, Gainesville 1

Lambert's bats pounded 10 hits, Parker Brosius had an inside-the-park home run and the Longhorns dominated Gainesville on Wednesday, 10-1.

Braden Bamburowski (2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) and Richard Ferror-Westrop (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) each drove in multiple runs, while Jack Stewart went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Justin Haskins turned in 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, giving up one unearned run and striking out eight.

Lambert (8-4, 2-0 Region 6-7A) takes the season series against Gainesville and will travel to South Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE



Pinecrest Academy 14, Forsyth Central 9

Pinecrest Academy picked up an impressive non-region win Wednesday, topping Forsyth Central 14-9.

Pinecrest (4-2, 0-1 Area 5, 1A-5A) will host North Oconee at 7 p.m. Friday, while Central (2-3, 1-1 Area 6, 6A-7A) will travel to Denmark at 5:55 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Forsyth 23, Gainesville 0

West Forsyth demolished Area 6 foe Gainesville on Wednesday, 23-0.

West (6-2, 3-0 Area 6, 6-7A) has a stiff test at 5:55 p.m Friday at home against Hillgrove.